Yuma Regional Medical Center has created a Registered Nurse Resource Deployment Command Center to activate in the instance that the hospital sees a surge of patients with COVID-19.
The command center, which is now ready, will not open until the number of infected patients reaches the necessary trigger point. Up to 200 nurses from outpatient and ambulatory clinics would step in to supplement the primary nurse on the unit, working to alleviate some of his or her tasks.
Some of the extra staff includes seasonal nurses who have asked to stay longer. “Some have been coming for over 10 years. They know YRMC, and we know them. They love coming for the winter,” Deb Aders, chief nursing officer, said.
Some seasonal nurses who usually come for 3 to 6 months have extended their stays for about three months, either because of outbreaks in their home states or because they don’t want to travel at this time.
BEDSIDE TRAINING
The Command Center is being used to train nurses to work with hospital patients. Sarah Medrano, nursing unit director now serving as the Command Center leader, explained that the nurses come from 40 different departments with some of them working in clinics.
“They have an RN license, but they haven’t been providing patient care,” said Carlo Mendez, director of business development. He’s been creating the workflows needed should the center be activated.
Celia Renteria, director of clinical education, is in charge of training and refreshing the nurses’ skills. They are being familiarized with the bedside setting and working hands-on with the equipment used in the hospital. They are also learning the processes used in the hospital such as the electronic medical records.
A skills lab has been set up in the Command Center located in the Wellton Conference Room of the Administrative Center, which is a separate but adjacent building to the main hospital. The reason the Command Center is in this building is to keep traffic out of the main hospital and have one central location, Mendez explained. In addition, nurses will be debriefed in this location.
The goal is not only for the nurses to learn or relearn to provide critical care but also for them to become familiar with other nurses. By training together, they will feel comfortable with the colleagues they will be working side by side, Renteria noted.
PREPARING FOR A SURGE
The good news is that YRMC has time to prepare for a possible surge. “We have time on our side, and we are learning from other hospitals,” Medrano said. “Some hospitals have not had time to prepare. One of the good things about YRMC is that we have had the opportunity to prepare just in case a COVID-19 surge occurs, so we can provide the best patient care we can.”
There are a lot of details that need to be worked out in the event the nurses are deployed, for example, with daycares and schools closed, childcare is an issue. Some nurses haven’t worked with patients in a while and they don’t have scrubs.
The hospital is supplying scrubs and getting creative with scheduling to solve some of these issues.
“There are challenges in terms of making sure we have not forgotten anything,” Mendez said. “We have to identify the trigger points for when it opens, when to call the nurses, the flow of how things work, where we can have bottlenecks in the process itself.”
The Command Center would be deployed when the nurse-to-patient ratio starts to increase and resources are exhausted, Medrano said.
Mendez noted that, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, a surge is expected the week of April 20 or the week after.
“We are really dedicating our effort to making sure as an organization we are prepared to take care of our community,” Mendez said. “A lot of things we did outline already. We’re ahead of the curve. We feel very confident in our preparedness in case there is a surge. We’re hoping it doesn’t get to that point.”
In addition, the lessons learned in this pandemic will be useful in future emergencies. “We are creating a playbook to be able to have in case another emergency arises in the future. We’re taking the opportunities we’ve had, taking the lessons learned and applying them so when we move forward, when it gets chaotic, we’re not scrounging, we have everything in place,” Mendez said.
Renteria appreciates that the ambulatory and outpatient nurses have been willing to be of service. “To see the joint effort is just unbelievable, to observe them offering, ‘What else we can do?’”
Mendez also expressed appreciation to the community for the “outpouring of support, whether masks, food for our staff, it’s really been heartwarming to see everyone contribute, not just the hospital employees, but what the community has done for the hospital.”
He pointed out that it’s not just the hospital employees taking care of the community, but the community taking care of the hospital employees.
“Thank you, and know we have them in our minds too,” he added.
Mendez wants to put the minds of people at ease by letting the community know that the hospital is doing all it can to face this pandemic. “We have the ability to prepare and we are prepared,” he said. “We have the resources, and we’re here to help our Yuma community.”