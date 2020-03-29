Good morning, readers!
We’ve fielded some calls and emails lately, wondering about the safety of the newspaper amid the current COVID-19 outbreak.
So let’s talk for a few moments about what we’ve done at the Yuma Sun to ensure the safety of both our readers and our team.
We’ve sent home as many staff members as we can to work remotely, to eliminate as many people in the building as possible. We also closed our building to visitors, again to reduce the chances of someone bringing COVID-19 in.
For the staff members who do have to be at the office, we’ve maximized the spacing between employees, and provided hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and extra cleaning supplies in every work zone — a measure that we actually implemented several weeks ago.
Printing the paper actually requires very little human handling — much of the process is automated while the press runs.
Outside of our building, we’ve set up a handwashing station for the carriers, many of whom are wearing gloves while delivering the newspaper to your homes.
From the accounting department to the newsroom and everywhere in between, carriers included, we are actively practicing social distancing and hand washing procedures.
And, the delivery process is also largely conducted in an open-air environment, which also helps mitigate any risk.
It’s hard to know what’s safe and what’s not right now, and people are understandably worried.
But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 is primarily spread through direct person-to-person contact.
The CDC also notes that most virus particles degrade in a matter of minutes or hours outside of a living host. And when a virus is exposed to ultraviolet radiation from the sun, it degrades — yet another reason to love Yuma’s sunny mornings.
We take safety seriously at the Yuma Sun, and we’ve ramped up measures in our building to help ensure that the paper we deliver to your homes is safe.
Reporting this story — and so many others — is our driving force. We thank you for reading!