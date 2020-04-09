The Salvation Army of Yuma says it is well-prepared to continue delivering resources needed during the COVID-19 crisis.
Local Salvation Army Capt. Jeff Breazeale said they’re ready to help with areas like food, home supplies including toilet paper, and rent and utilities assistance, and have programs available specifically for people who lost their job because of the crisis.
On Wednesday, Breazeale and the Salvation Army of Yuma had help delivering food boxes from Sen. Martha McSally, who came to Yuma to talk to people driving by the Salvation Army and packing food boxes in their cars before they left.
The boxes were filled with non-perishables like pasta, canned vegetables, peanut butter and water, among other things.
The federal government passed a stimulus bill in the last week of March that includes $1,200 paychecks for most Americans and forgivable loans to businesses. McSally said that rolling those plans out has been “bumpy” but the financial aid provided in the bill should become available in the next few weeks.
“No one ever thinks of ‘fast’ and ‘federal government’ being in the same sentence,” she said. “But we’re trying to get the benefits in the bill delivered and the whole bill put in a three-week timeframe.”
She said she’s also trying to make sure everyone makes sure that the Internal Revenue Service has up-to-date bank information so checks can be deposited digitally and directly into accounts. The federal government plans to open an online portal where people can put in that information if they filed last year’s taxes with a different bank account.
“We’re really trying to minimize the number of checks in the mail because it can be such a clunky system,” she said. “We’re trying to get everything delivered quickly.”
If people do have trouble meeting their rent or utility payments in Yuma, the Salvation Army does have rent and utilities assistance programs that have been in place since before the current crisis.
The Salvation Army can help people struggling with those payments if they’re put out of work by the crisis, but they first refer people to the Arizona Department of Housing and their website: https://housing.az.gov/about/contact-us.
Breazeale said that the Salvation Army has been holding up pretty well and that this crisis doesn’t compare to the migrant crisis that overwhelmed them last year. The only problem so far has been finding supplies at the grocery store.
“I go to the grocery store the same as anyone else for food and supplies,” he said. “The difference is I’m always buying in bulk because we’re delivering it to other people. I like to buy bread, but if I go to the store right now, I can only buy two loaves because they limit me. Well I need 35.”
Soon after stores started experiencing shortages, Breazeale said he had to start shopping at multiple grocery stores to accumulate the supplies they needed for delivery.
“It became a burden for me because now I’m spending the whole day going around to different grocery stores,” he said.
He was able to set up connections with wholesalers and distributors like Shamrock, which usually delivers food to grocery stores and restaurants, and Walmart and Sam’s Food to receive food in bulk directly.
Other than that, Breazeale said that the Salvation Army was handling the crisis very well because they’re prepared for this kind of need and people haven’t been coming in especially large numbers.
Breazeale said there was a small spike in the amount of assistance asked for in the middle of March, when businesses started to close. However, that was a short-term spike that lasted about a few days, Breazeale noted.
The first of the month came, and most people had paid their rent. Breazeale said that he was expecting more people to seek the Salvation Army’s assistance in the middle of the month because most people spend their paychecks at the beginning of the month and run into budget shortcomings a week or two later.
Still, Breazeale said he wasn’t expecting an overwhelming spike in need in April or anytime soon, especially not one that he feels the Salvation Army of Yuma couldn’t adequately respond to.
Breazeale’s bigger concern was the homeless population.
“Our concern is making sure they have access to what they need and they’re kept safe from the virus,” Breazeale said. “Right now, they’re probably the most vulnerable.”