SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- This city has its first confirmed coronavirus case among its residents.
Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said Thursday the resident is believed to have been infected while traveling out of town. The person was confirmed as having the virus this week and was hospitalized.
The mayor provided no details about the patient’s condition, age or gender.
He said the news of the first confirmed case in San Luis should be a reminder to residents to practice social distancing and take other measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We knew that sooner or later the first case in San Luis was going to surface,” he said, “and we again ask residents not to leave their homes, but that if they do, they do so for essential reasons.
“We have already seen how the number of cases grows in other communities,” Sanchez added, “and now we know the virus is here. We can’t enter into panic, but we have to take care of ourselves.”
On Thursday, the Yuma County Public Health District reported two new cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number to 15.
Apart from urging residents to stay in their homes as much as possible, Sanchez urged residents to practice frequent hand-washing and maintain distance from other people in public.