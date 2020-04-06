SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Businesses is this city’s downtown commercial district say they have lost many or most of their customers in the days since the border was closed as part of measures to contain the coronavirus.
Since last month, U.S. ports of entry all along the border have been closed to Mexicans coming for shopping or tourism.
For some specialty shops along Main Street in San Luis, just a block or two north of the international boundary, the drop in sales has been nearly 70%, the proprietors say.
“Yes, it has affected us a lot,” said Tania Acosta, who oversees the Factory 2U clothing store in San Luis. “In the store we have had to reduce hours of operation, because there’s no reason to stay open if there are no customers. The majority of the customers come from Mexico.”
Acosta said the reduction in hours was just the first step the store took in response to the border closure, and she’s not discounting additional cutbacks in the weeks ahead.
Factory 2U is one of various businesses that have opted for cutting hours or closing temporarily since the border closed to all but U.S. citizens and permanent U.S. residents returning from Mexico.
The cutbacks come on the heels of closures last year of nearly a half-dozen other shops on Main, which were blamed, ironically, on long wait times at the border which discouraged many Mexicans from coming across.
French Parfum, a perfume shop nearby on Urtuzuastegui Street, is the another specialty business that has seen a dramatic drop in business in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
“The people see the prices in Mexico and decided to shop here because it’s cheaper,” said an employee of French Parfum who identified herself only as Diana. “But now because of this, I think sales have dropped 70 percent. We don’t know what’s going to happen. Never before have businesses and schools closed.”
The shop has not had to shorten hours, she said, thanks to the continued patronage of agricultural workers who stop to buy perfume to take back to Mexico on their way home from work in Yuma-area fields.
Monaco, a women’s clothing and apparel store in San Luis, also saw its sales drop as much as 70%, a store manager said. The store has closed its doors temporarily and is selling its products exclusively on the internet.
The shop owners say they cater mainly to consumers from the other side of the border and cannot make up the lost business with sales to local residents, who, they say, limit themselves to shopping for essentials in the grocery stores.