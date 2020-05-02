San Luis group makes masks for protection against COVID-19

SOMERTON — Clients of the Somerton Senior Center have masks to protect them against the novel coronavirus, courtesy of a civic group in San Luis, Ariz.
The Cesar Chavez Legacy Committee recently provided about 100 masks to the Somerton Parks and Recreation Department, to be distributed to clients of the senior center
Then the group handed out more masks to passers-by in front of Somerton’s City Hall.
The committee was formed recently to organize this year’s previously planned celebrations in San Luis to mark the birthday of late farm labor leader Cesar Chavez. But when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of those events, the group turned its attention to fighting the virus, in a campaign that has brought together 140 volunteers to collect and sew the masks.
Since the beginning of April, the group has made and distributed nearly 2,400 masks, not only in Somerton but San Luis and Yuma, said Maria Robles, coordinator of the campaign.
Robles said the group is now wrapping up the campaign by making masks and gloves for use by employees of Yuma Regional Medical Center.