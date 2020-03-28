San Luis mayor to public: No events at offroading site

SAN LUIS, Ariz. — Concerns about the coronavirus are prompting San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez to appeal to area residents to discontinue weekend gatherings in the desert along County 19th Street.
Even as his city and nearby Somerton close city-owned parks as part of measures around the county to promote social distancing, the hilly area east of of Somerton Avenue and south of County 19th continues to draw large crowds consisting mainly of young offroading enthusiasts, he said.
“We need for them to quit gathering in that area of County 19th Street,” he said Wednesday. “We see them continuing to do it. They have to understand that this is something serious, that if they expose themselves to getting sick and then go home, they can get their families sick as well.”
Sanchez said he was recently shown a picture of about 75 people gathered in the area for a carne asada cookout, contrary to recommendations of health officials to avoid large gatherings.
“We’re hoping they quit going there, but if that doesn’t happen, we will look at asking (officials of) the federal government, which is the owner of the land, to close off access to that area,” the mayor said.
COVID-19 “is highly contagious,” Sanchez added. “Eighty-six percent of people experience mild symptoms, but some will have to be hospitalized. If you decide to go out and gather with large groups, you could end up in the hospital. We need to be united on this and avoid exposure to the maximum.”
The best thing people can do, he said, is stay home as much as possible.
“I am begging them not to go out if they don’t have to. There are now four cases of coronavirus in the county, but there could be more tomorrow or in a week. In a few days we are going to see that (the coronavirus pandemic) is not invented, that it is real. We are all afraid, but it is very important to remember that the only way to prevent the spread of the virus is to avoid exposure.”
Among the facilities in San Luis that were closed under a declaration of emergency by the city is the senior center. Since then the San Luis Fire Deapartment has been calling each of nearly 130 elderly clients of the center every four four days to check on their well-being.
San Luis firefighters and police have also been supplied with protective gear such as masks, gloves and protective clothing to minimize exposure to the virus while coming in contact with the public.