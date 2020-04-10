San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. -- This border city across from Yuma County found itself this week in second place among Sonora cities with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The confirmation of two more cases among residents Thursday brought to nine the number of cases in the city, triple the number a week ago.
Enrique Clausen, head of the Sonora state health ministry, said the two were among seven confirmed statewide on Thursday, bringing to 55 the number of confirmed cases in Sonora.
San Luis Rio Colorado recorded its first confirmed case on March 29, that of a taxi driver who has since passed away. The number of cases climbed to three on April 4. Of the nine since confirmed as carrying the disease, three have died owing to underlying health conditions, according to the state health department.
The number of cases in the city is exceeded only by 19 cases so far confirmed in Hermosillo, the state’s capital. Altogether there were 55 confirmed cases in Sonora as of Thursday night.
Gerardo Alvarez, spokesman for the state health ministry, said in a news conference transmitted from Hermosillo that one of the factors for the rise in cases is the failure by residents to heed requests to stay at home.
“The (Sonora) Public Safety Minitry reports that vehicle travel in the state has been reduced by only 45 percent,” he said. “It’s essential to reduce public travel (more than that).”
San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos Gonzalez said this week the city’s police would double down on efforts to keep people off the street. He said officers will begin stopping motorists and pedestrians to confirm they are traveling for essential reasons. Those who don’t have to be outside, he said, will be instructed to return home.
Also this week the city began enforcing a restriction limiting the number of people traveling together in a vehicle to two, as another measure to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The Sonora Health Ministry also reported that the statewide death rate among those infected with the COVID-19 has recently climbed to 14.5%.
“The number of deaths is high in relation to the confirmed cases,” Clausen said. “That lethality rate is above the national average.”
As in San Luis Rio Colorado, he said, those at highest risk of death are those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity and asthma and other lung diseases.
State health officials said Sonora and other states in northern Mexico are further susceptible to the disease owing to travel by people across their borders with the U.S. states. Nonetheless, Alvarez reiterated, the biggest factor in the increase in COVID-19 cases is the unwillingness of many people to remain at home.
“Our culture at times makes us conduct ourselves in ways that are little reflexive,” he said.
In neighboring Baja California, the situation is more serious.
That state’s health ministry reported Friday that 304 people there had so far tested positive for COVID-19. Tijuana led with 181 cases among its residents, followed by Mexicali with 107.
As of Friday, Tijuana had recorded 18 deaths related to the disease, followed by Mexicali with seven. Elsewhere in the state, there are no other deaths attributed to the disease.
Alonso Perez, Baja’s health minister, said he was concerned by the increase in the number of statewide cases from 40 on Wednesday. “It was never so dramatic as April 7 when we had 80 new cases,” he said.
“What we do or don’t do today will determine what happens in another 14 days,” he added. “That’s the reason for not leaving (the home) to take part in non-essential activities. If we do that, the epidemiological curve is going to level off. It’s a curve that we have to flatten among all of us.”
Baja California officials this week ordered the closure of more than 20 businesses, most of them maquiladoras, or assembly plants, that are considered non-essential. The state also imposed restrictions on the airlines, canceling 34 flights to Tijuana and 15 to Mexicali, as a means to prevent the arrival of people who might be carrying the virus.