The McDonald’s restaurant in San Luis, Ariz., recently closed when an employee tested positive for COVID-19, but has reopened after undergoing sanitizing, the restaurant’s owner said.
The employee last worked at the restaurant on Main Street on April 9 and has since been under medical care, owner Jose Leon said in a statement released Tuesday in response to an inquiry from the Yuma Sun.
“As soon as we were notified of the confirmed case, we immediately closed the restaurant, conducted a thorough sanitization procedure and notified local health authorities,” Leon said in the statement. At the same time, we identified and reached out to all restaurant staff who had been in close contact with the employee who contracted the virus. These employees have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days to ensure they remain healthy before returning to work, and are being paid while they are away from the restaurant. We’ve since reopened the restaurant.”
As with other restaurants in Yuma placed under an executive order by Gov. Doug Ducey, the McDonald’s restaurants is serving takeout meals only.
Leon added: “Gloves and masks are provided to our crew members on a daily basis, and we’re also conducting wellness and temperature checks before each shift. We’ve also installed protective barriers at the counter and drive-thru, in addition to adhering to social distancing guidelines and enhanced hygiene procedures. Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family and we are keeping this employee in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery.”