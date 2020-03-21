San Luis Rio Colorado cancels, moves back events due to virus

SAN LUIS R.C. — The muncipal government is suspending previously scheduled public events here and is no longer issuing permits for private events at parks and other city facilities, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In a news conference Thursday, Mayor Santos Gonzalez announced the measures as part of the first phase of a contingency plan put into effect in the Mexican border city, where, as of Friday, no confirmed cases of the virus had been reported.
The restrictions, which will be in effect over 15 days, will force postponement of the city’s first-ever Music and Entrepreneurs Festival, scheduled to take place Saturday, until June, and the cancellation of the fifth annual Taco Festival, slated for March 28.
Also Saturday’s awards ceremony for the offroad Sonora Rally offroad races was closed to the public.
The cancellation or postponement of events was aimed at preventing large gatherings where the spread of the coronavirus is most likely to occur.
Nonetheless, the scheduled visit by Mexican President Andres Manuel Obrador to San Luis Rio Colorado next weekend will take place as planned, city officials said. The president is due to come to the city to dedicate public works projects funded by the federal government.
“The situation in San Luis Rio Colorado is totally different from the rest of the cities,” Gonzalez said. “The visit by our president will continue as planned. All that is lacking is for the day and the hour to be confirmed.”
The president is expected either March 27 or March 28.
While public access to other beaches in Mexico has been closed, no such restriction is in place for El Golfo de Santa Clara, Son., although visitors are urged to follow recommended hygiene measures to prevent spread of the virus.
Gonzalez said El Golfo still plans to receive thousands of visitors for the annual Easter Week celebration at the seaside community on the Sea of Cortez.
Rebecca Ching, tourism director for San Luis Rio Colorado, said the city will make decisions whether to proceed with previously scheduled public events in April, depending on how the coronavirus situation evolves and depending on the recommendations of health officials.
Although there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Rio Colorado, there is one confirmed case in the Sonora capital of Hermosillo and two in Mexicali, Baja Calif.