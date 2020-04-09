With COVID-19 instituting stringent social distancing measures — particularly where public schools are concerned — three local districts are finding creative ways to work together to care for their students during this time apart.
Crane School District, Yuma School District One and Yuma Union High School District recently created a “comprehensive resource” for families relying on the districts’ grab-and-go meals by compiling all of their pick-up sites into one all-inclusive list.
“We’re all essentially on the same team,” said Michael Clark, director of school nutrition for Crane. “We’re trying to focus our resources so we can do the most good for the most people. Even though we’re providing these meals in a different way and it’s curbside for the most part, it’s providing an opportunity for a lot of people to get out of their house in a sanctioned fashion and be able to do something different for just 10 minutes.”
To help families find the location nearest to them, the list has been turned into an interactive map, viewable at https://maphub.net/YumaSchoolsK-12/meal-service.
“By working together, school districts hope families may find a pick-up location that is most accessible for them, even if it is not their child’s attended school,” District One noted in a press release. “This will ensure that all students throughout Yuma will have access to this valuable service.”
Each grab-and-go site continues to serve free breakfast and lunch to students aged 18 and younger. As pick-up times and locations are subject to change, the districts encourage families to utilize the map for current information week by week.