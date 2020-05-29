In a press release on Friday, Crane School District announced that a second district employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The first was reported by the district May 22.
According to the district, the individual has not worked since May 18 and is currently seeking medical attention.
Following the recommendations of the Yuma County Public Health Services District and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), district supervisors have notified employees who have had contact with the individual during the last two weeks. These employees will receive testing and self-quarantine at home for 14 days after their last day of work on a district campus.
“We prioritize the health and wellbeing of our employees and will continue to take necessary sanitation precautions in order to maintain a safe working environment,” the district stated.
The district reminds individuals experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, fever or shortness of breath to contact their healthcare provider or call the Public COVID-19 Inquiry Line at 844-542-8201.