The San Luis Fire Department is taking a more proactive approach in reducing the transmission and possible exposure to COVID-19.
According to spokesperson Luis E Cebreros, each member of the fire department has been assigned an exposure kit that contains a gown, safety glasses and an N-95 mask as part of their everyday equipment.
Also, to comply with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations on reducing potential exposures, a table with a phone on it has been set up outside the entrance to the fire station with a direct line to San Luis Dispatch.
Instructions in both English and Spanish have been posted on the table near the phone, about how to use it, and dispatchers are now asking callers questions about whether they are experiencing any symptoms associated to COVID-19.
Additionally, paramedics and EMTs are taking extra precautions when responding to medical emergencies potentially involving the COVID-19 virus.
“The fire department has always decontaminated all equipment after every transport, which is normal protocol, but deeper cleaning measures are taken if the patient is transported for COVID-19 symptoms,” Cebreros said.
The San Luis Fire Department responds to an average of 15 medical emergencies every day, of which 95% result in a transport to the hospital. The coronavirus is a respiratory disease spread from person-to-person contact.
As such, San Luis firefighters would like to remind residents that it is important to be prepared and not panicked, and to continue to take measures to help reduce the spread of this virus.
Those measures include washing hands often for at least 20 seconds, covering your cough/sneeze, frequently sanitizing surfaces and objects that are touched often, staying home if you are sick and practicing social distancing, which means remaining at least 6 feet from others when in public.
Social distancing is a key practice everyone should adhere to in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.