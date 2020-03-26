'Small school, big heart'

With a possible shortage of essential supplies on the horizon for local healthcare facilities, Antelope Union High School District rose to the occasion to pay it forward.
On Tuesday, administrators from the district distributed 25,000 pairs of latex gloves and 4,500 surgical masks to Yuma Regional Medical Center, Yuma Senior Living and Wellton Health Clinic.
“Supplies were scarce before, but now we don’t have to worry about running out,” said Teresa Baughn, Yuma Senior Living service residence nurse. “In the event that we need them, we’ll have them. We can cross that worry off our list. I know Antelope is a small school, but they have a big heart.”
These supplies had initially been donated to Antelope by WestAir Gases and Equipment for the high school’s agriculture career and technical education (CTE) class. Still on hand when COVID-19 emerged, the district decided to let the supplies be the gift that keeps giving to those who need it most.
“We knew there was a dire need, and we had the supplies sitting in storage to meet it,” said AUHSD Superintendent Greg Copeland. “Whether we work in education or healthcare, it’s our duty to serve the community and we all have to support each other.”
According to Copeland, the district also donated supplies to the nutrition staff feeding students each day at Wellton and Mohawk Valley Elementary Schools, so “that important work can continue to be done.”
“I want to challenge everyone – if you have it, give it,” Copeland said. “Our healthcare workers are the ones taking care of us right now on the frontlines, and we need to take care of them.”