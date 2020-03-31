SOMERTON -- A help line has been set up in this city to help senior citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.
The help line for community resources went into operation March 24 with the priority of serving the elderly, but also offers assistance to the general public, city officials said.
The help line number is 928-627-9878.
“The idea is to keep seniors in their homes, to offer them help and services wherever they area,” Mayor Gerardo Anaya said. “In Somerton there are many of them and they are very vulnerable. We don’t want to expose them” to the virus.
Using the help line, the city hopes to offer seniors the same services previously provided them at Somerton’s senior center, which was closed following the outbreak of COVID-19.
The city’s parks and recreation employees will be available to help elderly callers with their needs, including help some of them with their essential shopping.
The help line will also provide callers information about how to pay bills for city utilities and what recourses the city and other organizations offer the public to help during the coronavirus outbreak.