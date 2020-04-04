Sonora health director sounds warning

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. — The number of cases of coronavirus could exceed 4,000 in the border city across from Yuma County and reach 64,000 throughout Sonora unless more people stay at home, Sonora’s health director says.
In a video news conference on Thursday, Enrique Clausen did not offer a methodology to show how those calculations were reached, but he said the projections are based on the current trend of non-compliance among Sonora’s populace of social distancing guidelines.
Clausen said only about 35 percent of Sonora residents are heeding appeals from state officials to remain at the home for all but urgent reasons to leave. He did not say how health officials arrived at that percentage.
As of Friday, health officials said, 22 people throughout Sonora had tested positive for the coronavirus, including one from San Luis Rio Colorado, who was being treated at a hospital in Mexicali, Baja Calif. The latest confirmed case in Sonora is a 62-year-old resident of Hermosillo believed to have contracted the virus last month from an acquaintance who had arrived from Spain.
According to the model used by Clausen, San Luis Rio Colorado could end up with 4,149 coronavirus cases among its residents, based on current trends.
Santos Gonzalez, the mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, on Thursday joined Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich and other mayors across the state in making renewed calls to the public to practice social distancing and remain in their homes.
“Let’s join forces and take preventative measures with all due responsibility,” Gonzalez said in a message to the public. “I repeat the general message given to all citizens: if you don’t need to leave, stay at home.”
The Sonora Health Ministry further projects that based on the present trends, up to 7,000 Sonorans will require hospitalization because of the coronavirus, of whom nearly 2,000 will require intensive care.
“Let’s quit going outside,” Clausen said in the video conference. “That is going to save at least 700 lives. The time to go outside and have fun will return, but for now, let’s stay at home, for our own good and for the good of our families.”
Meanwhile, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry is urging Mexicans to refrain from traveling outside the country during the course of the coronavirus pandemic. It is further urging Mexicans currently living abroad not to stay in their host nations until the pandemic has passed.