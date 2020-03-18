With school closures transitioning many students’ learning to online, Charter Communications is providing free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access to help students stay on track with their schoolwork.
The services are available for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who don’t currently have a Spectrum subscription.
“During this time when students are home due to the pandemic, we wanted to provide our Spectrum internet services to those who want it and don’t have it already,” said Dennis Johnson, senior director of west region communications. “This special offer for new customers will give them free Spectrum internet for 60 days to help them have access to important online resources and valuable information via the internet.”
As parents have already been notified by administrators, many local districts including Antelope and Yuma Union High School Districts, Wellton Elementary School District and Yuma School District One are providing online resources and virtual assignments to students while their campuses are closed; gaining free access to internet services will help “to ease the strain in this challenging time,” as Spectrum announced in a press release.
Families can call 844-488-8395 to get the services installed, opting either to have them installed by a technician or receiving a kit via mail to self-install.