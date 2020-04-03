Stocked with kindness

Where many grocery store shelves are lacking in recent days, one local couple is helping fill the void.
Last Tuesday, husband-and-wife Steven Fritz and Katie Benedict opened the Yuma Little Free Pantry, where — like the popular neighborhood book exchange Little Free Libraries — individuals can donate or procure essential food and toiletry items.
“With people hoarding and panicking during the coronavirus, we were watching moms not being able to get basic supplies for their household, the elderly not being able to get supplies that they could afford,” said Benedict. “One of the times we managed to get to the grocery store, we saw an elderly couple in tears because they had to buy a $20 bottle of laundry detergent, because that was all that was left and they couldn’t really afford it. Steven and I looked at each other and said, ‘We have to do something to help.’”
To ensure everyone who needed supplies received an equal opportunity to collect them and to minimize potential hoarding, the couple set up a 5-tier shelf in their home, stocking some of the shelves with food from their own pantry.
“The older generation…they’ve already lived through this once,” Fritz said. “I don’t want them to struggle — in fact, I’d rather go without a meal to know that they have a warm meal in their stomach. There are kids growing up right now who need to eat. I can go a night without eating over watching a kid go hungry.”
Through the Yuma Little Free Pantry’s public Facebook group, Fritz and Benedict started inviting others to donate to the stock or pick up a needed item. By the end of the pantry’s first day of business, the shelves were completely full — almost to the point that Benedict thought she’d have to find a second set of shelves.
“We’ve been overwhelmed with donations and the kindness of the community,” Benedict said. “I’ve never cried so many happy tears than I have in forever just watching people come together and help each other. Through this we have seen the worst in humanity and the best in humanity. We’ve watched people fist fight in the store over egg noodles, and at the same time we’ve watched people give up their last can of meat to the pantry to make sure somebody else had it.”
The Yuma Little Free Pantry is open Monday through Friday; hours and inventory vary day to day, so it’s best to check the group as these updates are regularly posted there.
According to the couple, it’s the messages of gratitude from people who’ve been fed through the pantry that touch their hearts and keep them going.
“We had a gentleman come by and pick up some bread, and I received a message just after dinnertime telling me he was so happy he got to have bread for dinner,” Fritz said. “And it’s not just about food. We had a gentleman who had to throw away his last pound of ground beef because his fridge had died. I reached out to a couple people in the community I know and within two hours, one of them said, ‘Hey I found someone who has a fridge.’ We got it delivered and set up that night, so that gentleman now has a functional fridge.”
With plans to keep the pantry running for the foreseeable future, Benedict said any items individuals are able to contribute will be gladly accepted, especially active dry yeast for homemade bread, feminine hygiene products, diapers and wipes, juice, dry beans and rice — items in high demand at the Little Free Pantry.
“If you have something extra at home that you want to add to the pantry, that’s fantastic, we love the trade,” Benedict said. “But if you don’t have anything, we’re not judging you. Just get down here and take what you need for you and your family. We do not want anyone going without, especially right now — we all need to be well-fed to combat whatever’s going around, whether it’s the coronavirus or the regular flu.”
As for having people coming in and out of their home each day while viruses are still out there, the couple said they aren’t worried about getting sick, as they’re following wellness directives like handwashing and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, trying to maintain the recommended 6-foot social distance and keeping a “steady regimen of vitamin C.”
To donate to the pantry or to collect some food and toiletries to take home, contact Benedict or Fritz through the Yuma Little Free Pantry on Facebook.