Sunset closes Somerton clinic temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SOMERTON – Sunset Health closed its Somerton clinic temporarily after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus this week.
Lucy Murrieta, community relations director, said the employee was confirmed as positive Wednesday morning, prompting the nonprofit health care organization to close the clinic at 115 N. Somerton Ave. to allow for disinfecting of the premises.
The employee is recovering, she said, and Sunset is working with the Yuma County Public Health District to contact anyone who might have come in contact with the worker.
Sunset referred patients with appointments at the Somerton clinic to the health care provider’s other locations in the area, or provided medical consultations by telephone.
Patients continued to be able to pick up prescribed medicine at the door of the Somerton clinic, Murrieta said.
Murrieta said Sunset hopes to reopen the clinic on Monday.
“But all this is subject to change. We will be informing the community through social media, Sunset Health’s web page and news media.”
For more information, patients and the public can visit www.mysunsethealth.org, or call 928-819-8999.