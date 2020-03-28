SOMERTON — Sunset Heath has been awarded a federal grant of nearly $72,000 for use combating the spread of the coronavirus in Yuma County.
The funding is part of more than $1.7 million provided to Arizona by the Health Services and Resources Administration for efforts to control COVID-19.
Sunset Health, a Yuma-based community health center with clinics in Yuma, San Luis, Ariz., Somerton and Wellton, was selected to receive the grant for $71,161 because it serves a low-income rural area, said Lucy Murrieta, Sunset’s community relations director.
“Those funds will allow us to increase the availability of supplies to significantly prevent the risks of infection (of the coronavirus) in the clinics.”
The money will be used to purchase such supplies as masks, gloves and sanitizing products for health care providers, but not coronavirus test kits. Testing for the virus, she said, will continue to be done under protocols established by the county.
Sunset’s clinics remain open to patients throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic, although the health center imposes limits on the number of people who can be in waiting room and other areas of the clinics, Murrieta said.
The health care center is spreading out times of patient appointments to reduce the number of patients in the clinics at any given time, she said.