Healthcare facilities in Yuma County will continue the testing blitz for COVID-19 on Saturday. Following are the sites that will offer drive-thru testing:
-- Yuma Regional Medical Center at the Yuma Civic and Convention Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma, Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
-- Sunset Health at 815 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd. (parking lot), San Luis, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
-- Regional Center for Border Health, 950 E. Main St., Somerton, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Also, Regional Center for Border Health offers COVID-19 testing most days. At the Somerton location, 950 E. Main St., testing is available Monday through Friday, 7–11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. At the San Luis location, 1896 Babbitt Lane, testing is available Monday through Friday, 7-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m., and at the Urgent Care, 1233 Main St., San Luis, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.