TESTING OPPORTUNITIES
YUMA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Must have a doctor’s order; by appointment. No fee with insurance; $125 without insurance (25% discount for not having insurance, and 10% discount if paid within 30 days of test date). 928-336-2160
SAN LUIS WALK IN CLINIC: 1896 E. Babbitt Lane, San Luis, 928-722-6112; 950 E. Main St., Building B, Somerton, 928-236-8001. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Rapid testing available in both locations. No fee with insurance one time. No appointments; drive up testing. Antibody (COVID-19 past exposure test) and swab (COVID-19 diagnosis test) and flu vaccines also at both locations.
NEXTCARE: 1394 W. 16th St., Yuma, 928-539-0055. Check in online www.nextcare.com. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. No fee with insurance; $161 without insurance. Limited number available. Doctor determines if the test is rapid or sent off to the lab.
SAN LUIS URGENT CARE: No rapid testing. 928-550-5514. 1233 N. Main St., Suite 1A, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Lab only after evaluation with a doctor. Doctor determines if they will test. No fee even without insurance.
PINNACLE HEALTHCARE: 928-341-4544, 4343 E. 31st Place, Yuma, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. No appointment needed; drive-thru. No fee to you with insurance. $50 to send out; $75 for a rapid test.
SUNSET COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER: Yuma site: 675 S. Avenue B, 928-539-3140. 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday to Friday. No rapid testing available. Somerton site: 115 N Somerton Ave., 928-627-2051. 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday to Friday. 175 regular test kits each Yuma and Somerton per day. No appointment needed (first-come, first-serve). 2-3 day turnaround time for results. No fee with or without insurance.
ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI YUMA – EMBRY HEALTH: 1815 S. 8th Ave., Yuma, 480-376-2170. Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week. No fee.
ST. JOHN NEUMANN ROMAN CATHOLIC YUMA – EMBRY HEALTH: 11545 E. 40th St., Yuma, 480-376-2170. Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. No fee.
ARIZONA DESERT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – EMBRY HEALTH: 1245 N. Main St., San Luis, 480-376-2170. Open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. No fee.
Source: Yuma County