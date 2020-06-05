Crane School District reported on Wednesday that three additional employees were confirmed positive for COVID-19, placing the district’s case count at six total.
The employees are from the custodial and maintenance departments and nutrition services at Salida del Sol/Rancho Viejo Elementary Schools. Their last day of work on-campus was May 14, May 28 and June 4, respectively.
In the interest of community health and safety, the district is taking a two-week recess from its grab-and-go curbside meal service and Farmers to Families food box distribution from June 8 to June 19. Effective June 5, Salida del Sol/Rancho Viejo and Mesquite Elementary School will close as meal sites.
In additional efforts to mitigate spread of the virus, the district’s administrative office at 4250 W 16th St., as well as all other district school offices, will be closed to the public for the summer. Office personnel may be contacted by phone or email.
“During this time, we will undertake additional cleaning and sanitation protocols at all meal sites and will continue with our daily enhanced cleaning procedures,” the district stated in a press release.
District supervisors have notified all individuals who came into contact with the employees during the last two weeks, requesting that those notified self-quarantine for 14 days and recommending that they receive testing.
The district reminds individuals to contact their healthcare provider immediately if they begin to experience symptoms of COVID-19 such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath.