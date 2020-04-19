Traffic bound for Mexico will be limited at San Luis port beginning on Monday

US Customs and Border Protection announced Friday via Twitter that the San Luis Port of Entry will limit southbound travel through to the San Luis Port of Entry starting Monday. This is in response to Mexican Customs officials, or SAT, announcing the same change to their side of the port on Thursday.
Starting Monday, vehicle and pedestrian traffic going to Mexico will be cut off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic inbound to the US will stay open around the clock to essential travel, which is mostly limited to travel for work, education or military purposes. Mexico Customs officials said the announced change will be in place until further notice.
The Mexican port of entry at the Andrade port of entry will remain on normal hours.
Mexican Customs officials said that the change in hours is in response to the number of cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Rio Colorado. The hope is to limit the possibility of the virus coming in as much as possible, they said.