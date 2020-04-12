Travel restrictions increased in SLRC to control virus

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. — The municipal government here placed new restrictions on travel this weekend as 22 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed among residents in a two-day period.
Municipal and state police and national guard solders were seen on patrol on the streets on Saturday, making sure residents were staying at home, following an announcement Friday by the Sonora Health Ministry of the new cases.
Enrique Clausen, the state health director, said in a video conference Friday 10 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed that day in the border city across from Yuma County. Then on Saturday, he said 12 more cases among San Luis Rio Colorado were confirmed that day.
Those numbers brought to 31 the number of cases in San Luis. Through Sonora there were more than 80.
Until Friday the city was recommending that residents stay in their home unless they needed to leave for essential travel, but Mayor Santos Gonzalez said Saturday on his Facebook page that the municipal, state and federal governments had agreed to make the recommendations mandatory.
Under the order, people can be on the street to purchase food, pharmaceutical products and other needed items, or to go to medical appointments or to the hospital. Also they can leave home to perform essential employment, to go to the bank or to assist elderly loved ones or other people deemed vulnerable.
The new restrictions are being imposed as the second phase of the city’s and the state’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions give police the authority to arrest or cite violators.
“This is not the time to go out with friends, nor to go on vacation, nor is it the time to celebrate at parties,” Gonzalez said. “This is the time to take care of our health and that of our families. It’s time to stay safe at home.”