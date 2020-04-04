'Triumphs and challenges'

When Arizona Western College decided, for the health and safety of the Matador community, to adopt an all-online format for its 1,500 classes through the remainder of the spring semester, faculty had a narrow window of time to shift their in-class learning objectives and assignments to the web.
With a little help from the resources and crash courses in Zoom (a remote video conferencing service) provided by the college’s distance education department, professors have risen to the occasion to embrace the experience for all its challenges and triumphs.
“It’s been really nothing short of remarkable,” said Lori Stofft, the college’s vice president of advancement, “One thing that’s really tricky in this…is it’s a rapidly involving situation. Just like colleges and universities all across the country, we’re really just trying to adapt to the situation. It’s unprecedented — something that nobody anticipated at this scale. I’m not sure that the vast majority of us would have expected it to be so wide-sweeping and so all-encompassing, (but) it really has impacted every facet of the work that we’re trying to do.”
For professors whose students are accustomed to highly interactive and collaborative classes, the transition has produced an uncharacteristically heavy workload.
“It’s a lot of really hard work,” said Professor of Environmental Sciences Laura Alexander. “I mean, I’m an ecologist, for goodness sake — if you want to drop me in the jungle and ask me about the butterflies, I’m your girl, but this online stuff is stretching me beyond what I’ve ever been trained to do. I thought, ‘OK, I have a lot of materials that are already in electronic form, so it shouldn’t be that hard.’ And boy, was I wrong about that. There is a huge difference between having materials that you provide in electronic form online and having the students do those things by themselves without you standing there having a conversation with them or without doing it together as a group.”
To make these activities easier for students to decipher and complete on their own, Alexander spent the bulk of spring break in front of her computer, where she rewrote each one and began narrating PowerPoint presentations to afford her students more detailed instructions from a familiar voice.
“I’m not providing for them, at all, what I’d like to be,” Alexander said. “One week you’re teaching face-to-face and the next week you’re not. The students are hanging in there, and our first online exam went much better than I expected. But it’s amazing how much I miss my students. When we’re together we can generate excitement, we can tell stories and have discussions, and all of that has been stripped out — that’s probably the biggest loss.”
UTILIZING TECHNOLOGY
Though it’s not the same as being in person, some professors have been employing Zoom and Facebook groups to interact with their students.
“Taking an online class is a lot of self-pace and self-motivation, but there’s not a lot of opportunities for interaction,” said Jennifer Thimell, professor of English. “I’m trying to recreate that interaction that happened in the classroom, online. My whole purpose is this” ‘How do I maintain that classroom environment as much as I can so my students don’t have to feel like they’re losing that?’”
Once a week, Thimell holds a 20-30 minute meeting via Zoom to check in with her students and have a brief lecture.
“It’s been kind of fun,” Thimell said. “I’ve noticed that, because they’re where they’re comfortable and not in a classroom, they’re more talkative when I ask them questions. Sure, teaching online has created a lot of challenges, but also a lot of really cool opportunities for students. While it’s not ideal that it was all of a sudden, I think we’re all making the best of it.”
Zoom has also been useful for Professor of Welding Bobby Alvarado, who’s utilized the technology to deliver lectures and give his students hands-on demonstrations of what they’ll be working on when they’re able to return to the welding lab on campus.
As a primarily hands-on industry, lab activities are essential to any welding class at AWC; but because of the campus closure, Alvarado’s students will have to wait until the summer session or — in the “worst case scenario — the fall semester to finish the course. In the meantime, they’re applying their knowledge to discussion boards, taking notes from the videos and sharing their own insights when they virtually convene.
“It’s a challenge we just have to overcome,” Alvarado said. “Things happen in life where you have to work around it and change things, and that’s something we can adapt to and, in the future, is only going to make us better. Welders have always been the backbone to the industry, and the moment we get back to the lab, that’s something we’re going to continue feeding into America. America is short about 3,000-plus welders…and we’re trying to fill that void but until we can get back into the lab, it’s at a halt for right now. But it’s only temporary.”
As for Professor of English as a Second Language (ESL) Nancy Blitz, the “wonderful bells and whistles” of Zoom are helping her implement creative strategies for preserving a sense of face-to-face instruction. In addition to holding class through the technology like Thimell and Alvarado, she’s also utilizing Zoom’s breakout rooms to pair groups of native English speakers aiming to perfect their Spanish with Spanish-speaking students trying to become fluent in English.
“You learn fast when you’re forced to,” Blitz said. “Their realization that I’m not there to hold their hand every step of the way is making them take more responsibility in their own learning. What I thought would be a very bleak experience turned out to be a really, really positive experience for the students.”
Now just weeks away from retirement, Blitz has found humor in the striking similarities between her last semester of teaching and her first one.
“I was brand new to teaching and was never more than 10 minutes ahead of my students,” Blitz said. “I remember sitting in a faculty meeting that first semester and everybody went around the table talking about how they had been to this conference and published this article and been to that conference. Then it was my turn and I said, ‘Well, I survived,’ and they broke out in applause because that was probably one of the most stressful times in my life. And last week and the week before were equally stressful for different reasons. It’s the ultimate irony — I’m ending my very last semester of my full-time teaching career in the same emotional state that I was my very first semester of my full-time teaching career.”
And speaking of emotion, it isn’t just continuity of class materials these professors are working to maintain; now, more than ever before, they’re striving to remain a pillar of mental and emotional support that so many of their students have counted on throughout their academic career.
Though it’s tough work, according to Alexander, it’s vastly important work.
“We professors have to deal with our own mental states, and with our students,’” Alexander said. “It is part of my job, I think, to sort of hold them together and give them as much continuity as I can. That’s really tough to do when I feel like curling up into a ball and waiting for it all to be over, too. But I can’t, because they are relying on people like us to help them have a world that continues to make sense.”