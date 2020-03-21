The City of Yuma and Caballeros de Yuma have postponed the Tunes and Tacos music festival to a date to be determined later.
In an effort to proactively protect the Yuma community from the spread of COVID-19, Yuma has closed most city facilities to visitors and the general public. This includes programs and events. This closure is in effect until April 5; however, uncertain as to whether or not conditions will sufficiently improve in time to hold a festival on April 10-11 made postponement prudent, the city stated in a press release.
“The Caballeros de Yuma stand with the City of Yuma, Yuma County and State of Arizona administrations in doing our part in following the guidelines that are being implemented to limit the spread of COVID 19,” noted Jeff Ruby, El Presidente of the Caballeros, who announced the postponement jointly with the Caballeros board.
In October, the city and the Caballeros announced a partnership designed to boost the Tunes and Tacos festival into a full two-day event, with the Caballeros taking over the stage events. Friday night was to feature mariachi music, and Saturday night was to feature a national touring act.
Details on the festival’s new date and any changes to the scheduled musical acts will be announced at an unspecified later date.