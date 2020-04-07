SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Two residents of this city have died from the coronavirus, Sonora’s state health ministry has confirmed.
One of the victims was a 53-year-old woman who died in a hospital Monday after being confirmed earlier in the day as being infected with the virus, said Enrique Clausen, the state health director.
The second was a 47-year-old taxi driver who was hospitalized in Mexicali, Baja Calif., after being confirmed March 29 as having COVID-19.
Also this week, a resident of Magdalena, Son., died of COVID-19, bringing to four the total number of people in that state claimed by the virus.
Clausen said each of the four had suffered at least one other underlying condition that contributed to death, including hypertension, diabetes or asthma.
In all, four confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in San Luis Rio Colorado, located across from Yuma County. Throughout Sonora, there have been 36 cases confirmed since March 16.