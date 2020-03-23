UPDATED, 9:11 p.m. - Yuma County announced two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total in Yuma County to three.
In the first new case - the second in Yuma County - Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes said that the Yuma County Public Health Services District has already been to the patient’s house and told them how to self-quarantine. They are also in the process of tracking where the patient has been and with whom the person may have been in contact in the past two weeks, Reyes said.
The patient is isolated and is recovering at home, the county said in a press release.
The third case was posted on the Yuma County website Monday evening.
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls posted a video about that case on his Facebook page Monday evening, and noted that the third case was the roommate of the very first case, which was reported Friday.
That first patient is a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma who had been traveling. According to MCAS Yuma Col. David Suggs, the patient presented with symptoms on March 13, and was put into restricted movement status. The test went out on March 16, and came back as a presumptive positive on March 19.
Nicholls noted that the first and third cases had been isolated for quite a while.
The three cases will continue to be "presumptive positive" cases until they are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In his video message, Nicholls reminded Yumans to stay home as the safest course of action. However, he noted that if people do need to be out, to stay six feet apart, even at the grocery store. Nicholls used a measuring tape to demonstrate that a grocery cart is only about three feet long - which isn't enough space.
"Please stay safe, and stay healthy," Nicholls concluded.
The Health Services District recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of COVID-19 or any respiratory disease, including:
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;
• Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;
• Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
8:37 p.m. Yuma County announced two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total in Yuma County to three.
The two cases were announced separately. In the first new case - the second in Yuma County - Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes said that the Yuma County Public Health Services District has already been to the patient’s house and told them how to self-quarantine. They are also in the process of tracking where the patient has been and with whom the person may have been in contact in the past two weeks, Reyes said.
The patient is isolated and is recovering at home, the county said in a press release.
There were no details on the third case, which was posted on the Yuma County website Monday evening.
The first case was announced Friday. That patient is a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma who had been traveling. According to MCAS Yuma Col. David Suggs, the patient presented with symptoms on March 13, and was put into restricted movement status. The test went out on March 16, and came back as a presumptive positive on March 19.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Arizona has 235 cases of positives or presumptive positives from state and commercial labs. Most of those, 139 as of Monday, are from Maricopa County. Arizona community spread level, which identifies how high the risk of the virus spreading in individual communities in Arizona is, remains at moderate.
The Health Services District recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of COVID-19 or any respiratory disease, including:
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;
• Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;
• Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.