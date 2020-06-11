SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Two San Luis police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to four the number of first-responders here who have been infected since the start of the coronavirus pandemic began.
The two unnamed police officers are in quarantine in their homes, Mayor Gerardo Sanchez said this week on his Facebook page.
Meanwhile, the head of the city’s senior center, Aracely De La Hoya, is also recovering at home after testing positive.
Sanchez said the two officers have had minimal contact with the public, but said the department is trying to find and notify anyone who might have been near them at any time in recent weeks.
“In an effort to continue being transparent with all of you, I am sharing this information,” Sanchez said on Facebook. “Please continue taking care of yourselves and loved ones, and follow the recommendations (of the Centers for Disease Control), such as washing your hands and using masks.”
San Luis City Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya announced on Facebook Wednesday that his mother, the manager of the senior center, was in stable condition and under a doctor’s care while quarantining herself at home.
“We are asking those who had contact with her to take all possible health measures to protect their lives and health,” he said.
Last month, one police officer and one firefighter tested positive. The police officer has recovered, while the firefighter is recovering at home.