What was initially a 10-day closure has been extended an additional two weeks. Announced Friday by Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, Arizona schools will remain closed until April 10.
“I don’t think it was a total surprise,” said Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree. “I think it was probably the proper approach to do this incrementally. All schools’ efforts continue to be directed toward feeding students and securing methods to provide instruction to them while they’re at home.”
According to Superintendent James Sheldahl, Yuma School District One will continue with its distance learning efforts, striving to “get better each week.”
“The writing was on the wall that the closure deadline of March 27 was probably not going to hold,” Sheldahl said. “Our goal has been to put in place something that can be implemented in an ongoing way.”
While schools remain closed, District One will continue serving meals to students age 18 and younger.
“It’s a critical community service right now that districts are providing across the county,” Sheldahl said. “In District One alone, we’ve served 42,000 meals this week.”
Should the closures end as hoped on April 10, District One classrooms will be back in session.
“That’s the best place for kids to learn,” Sheldahl said. “Nothing substitutes having the teacher right there, providing direct, in-person instruction. During the closure, we’re committed to providing the best alternative to that that we can.”
According to a Facebook post to the Bulldog community, Wellton Elementary School teachers and staff are putting together learning materials for students to complete while they wait for schools to reopen. Some materials will be online, others will be pencil-and-paper; parents who prefer their student’s materials to be online are asked to send a message to the district.
In Crane School District, superintendents and the management team are planning and discussing potential learning opportunities for students to utilize following spring break, according to Community Relations Coordinator Rosie Pena.
During spring break, Crane will continue offering free meals to students, with hours extended to 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and two new service sites: H.L. Suverkrup/Gowan Science Academy and Mesquite Elementary School.
According to a Facebook post by Mohawk Valley School District, updates will be provided when the district has more information. Gadsden Elementary School District also plans to keep its district community informed of any new information, according to Facebook.
All Somerton Elementary School District campuses will remain closed through April 10, according to the district’s website. Grab-and-go breakfasts will continue to be served from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with lunch to follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More information will be released on Yuma Union High School District’s plans following a cabinet meeting Monday morning, Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten said.
“We are definitely moving to a more robust distance learning model after spring break and will provide meal service April 6-10,” Patten said.
Yuma Catholic High School will continue to do everything online, Principal Rhett Stallworth said.
“Obviously we want to get back to (the classroom) and some type of normalcy, but we’ll continue to do things online based on what the governor’s recommendation is,” Stallworth said. “But if closures are not extended beyond April 10, we will go back immediately.”
According to Stallworth, the campus is in the process of being deep-cleaned while students are home in order to further ensure a safe environment upon their return.
“We’ve really amped up our priorities for making sure everything is clean,” Stallworth said.
Antelope Union High School District was not available for comment.