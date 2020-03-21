Arizona Public Service and Yuma have programs in place to help residents suffering financial hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis.
APS is giving residential and small business customers facing “significant hardship” caused by the virus a one-time credit.
Residential customers who notify the utility company will receive a $100 credit, said Regina Twomey, community affairs manager at APS.
She noted that customers will be eligible for the credit if they have suffered a loss or reduction of income; unexpected higher expenses (childcare, medical, etc.) that make it difficult for the customer to pay their bill; need to relocate because of an eviction notice, the closure of a housing facility, or some other similar reason; or if there is a condition that endangers the health and/or safety of a household member.
Calling the APS Customer Care Center (1-800-240-2014) is the most efficient way for customers to work with APS if they are seeking this assistance, she said.
Yuma also has a payment assistance program in place for customers who may face disconnection. Residents going through an economic crisis can prevent their water services from being disconnected due to non-payment.
Through an agreement with Western Arizona Council of Governments, the city provides assistance through the use of payment vouchers applied toward their delinquent utility bills. WACOG is a governmental nonprofit agency that serves “income-challenged households and vulnerable populations” in Yuma, La Paz and Mohave counties.
If a customer receives a “red” bill and needs payment assistance, they should call the city at 928-373-5076 to be referred to WACOG.
WACOG can also help residents of other communities assistance with rent and utility bills. For more information, call the agency at 928-782-1886.
In addition, United Way has a COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. The organization will help with bills, rent and food. Members of the public who need help should call 1-866-211-9966 and provide their zip code. They will be given a list of local agencies that can provide assistance.
For seniors unable to access groceries or needing help, call the 24-hour Senior HELPLINE at 602-264-HELP (4357).