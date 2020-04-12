Starting Wednesday, Yuma Union High School District athletic fields will light up for 20 minutes each week as a way of honoring the Class of 2020. At 20:20 military time (8:20 p.m.), families across Yuma County are encouraged to join the movement and turn on their porch lights in support of the district’s seniors.
“The idea was brought to our attention by a staff member at Yuma High,” said Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza. “All of our athletic directors agreed unanimously that it was just one of many unique ways we can pay tribute to the Class of 2020 during this unprecedented time. Those students, and student-athletes, are missing out on a great deal of things they spent their entire high school careers working towards, so the district is doing everything we can to honor them.”
As part of a national movement to display a “symbol of hope and reassurance,” YUHSD’s Wednesday Night Lights will recur weekly through May 20.