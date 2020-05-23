As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Yuma County, with Saturday’s reported 41 new cases bringing the area’s overall total to 645, Yuma Regional Medical Center says its care team is prepared and ready to care for the community.
“We have additional capacity, yet it is important that we maintain resources at a level that will not put our local community in jeopardy,” Chief Medical Officer Bharat Magu said in a press release. “As a community hospital, it is important that we maintain capacity for those who present to our hospital and need care.”
According to the release, YRMC is currently working with the Arizona Department of Health Services and other public health agencies on the national level to plan and prepare for any potential surges in COVID-19 patients that may come from outside facilities.
As of Saturday, 45 COVID-19 cases were hospitalized at YRMC; 21 of these are patients in the intensive care unit (ICU). According to the hospital, the ICU has not yet reached full capacity. In the event that additional space is needed, a phased capacity plan created in March to accommodate higher case volumes designated an additional COVID-19 unit that remains on stand-by.
Additionally, in early April the hospital developed the YRMC Nursing Deployment Command Center to respond to staffing needs. Case volumes thus far have not warranted the center’s activation, though the hospital says it is prepared to do so within 60 minutes.
“While the number of cases has increased, we are confident that the advanced efforts of our care team have positioned us well,” the hospital stated. “We have worked diligently to manage supplies (and) PPE, develop tiered staffing models and to fully understand our daily and projected needs.”
Friday saw the highest one day jump for Yuma County thus far, with 96 new cases reported here. There have been 10 deaths reported in Yuma County from COVID-19.