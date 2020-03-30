These are what Gov. Doug Ducey has identified as ``essential services’’ should he issue an order for everyone else to stay at home:

• Health care and public health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies;

• Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children and the homeless;

• Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers;

• Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more;

• Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers, outdoor recreation;

• Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks;

• Media organizations, including newspaper, television, radio and other media services;

• Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses;

• Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions;

• Hardware and supply stores;

• Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff;

• Mail, post, shipping and logistics;

• Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities;

• Laundry services;

• Restaurants for consumption off-premises;

• Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses;

• Transportation, including airlines, taxis, and ride-sharing;

• Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities;

• Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations;

• Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services;

• Day care centers for “essential’’ employees exempted though the order;

• Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products;

• Hotels and motels;

• Funeral services.

