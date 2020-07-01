An employee from the Yuma County Intergovernmental Transportation Authority (YCIPTA) has been confirmed positive for COVID-19, the agency announced in a news release Tuesday. While it’s unclear whether the individual — whose last day of work was June 12 — was exposed while on the job, management has notified all employees within the organization of the possible exposure.
As YCIPTA is a separate — albeit overseeing — agency from the Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) as far as employees go, this will not affect YCAT’s bus services.
“We’re the same, but YCIPTA is an intergovernmental agency that has oversight (of YCAT),” said YCIPTA Transit Director Shelly Kreger. “We’re (housed) in the same building, but we’re two separate agencies.”
According to the news release, seven positive cases among YCAT employees were previously reported; of this number, three have recovered and returned to work after testing negative for COVID-19. The remaining four are self-isolating at home, Kreger said.
To “remain vigilant” in the effort to reduce community spread of the virus, all YCAT buses and bus shelters continue to be sanitized daily and social distancing practices continue to be promoted while passengers are on board. The agency’s maintenance and operations facility and customer service area also continue to be sanitized throughout each day.
As the protection of its employees and the community they serve remains a “top priority for YCIPTA/YCAT,” the agency stressed that individuals should only use the bus services when it is “absolutely necessary.”
Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath are urged to contact their healthcare provider or the 24/7 COVID-19 Inquiry Hotline at (844) 542-8201.