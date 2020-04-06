Both the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuma Police Department have reported receiving multiple inquiries regarding Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s executive orders relating to essential services and activities, and the “Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected” policy.
On March 23, Gov. Ducey signed Executive Order 2020-12 prohibiting the closure of essential services. The order defines essential functions/service providers as promoting public health, safety and welfare to include the following categories: healthcare and public health operations, human service operations, essential infrastructure operations, essential government functions, and essential business and operations.
A week later, on March 30, he then signed Executive Order 2020-18, which promotes physical distancing by having individuals limit their time away from home, unless they were conducting or participating in essential activities, working or participating in essential functions, or using services by essential businesses.
The order further states that no one shall be required to provide documentation or proof of their activities to justify their reasons for being out. Also, prior to any law enforcement action being taken to enforce the order, a person shall be notified and given an opportunity to comply.
YPD spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin, in offering an explanation for the “stay-at-home” order, said that it just simply means to stay at home as much as possible and limit the amount of time you spend in public places.
People can still go to stores, pharmacies, gas stations, get takeout food at restaurants and do their laundry. They can also walk their dogs, go for a hike, ride their bikes, do yard work, and even try to make it to the top of Telegraph Pass if they choose to do so.
What is being asked of the community and throughout the state of Arizona, Franklin continued, is for people not to bunch up outside their homes, not to hold or attend large parties or get-togethers, in order to minimize your risk of picking up this virus and taking it home to your family.
“This virus is serious and at this time our best defense is social distancing, washing your hands often and sanitizing as best you can,” Franklin said. “It is up to us to keep ourselves safe.”
YCSO spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak, in addressing rumors within the community, added that the sheriff’s office will abide by and be enforcing the governor’s orders as applicable. Deputies, however, will not violate the rights of any member of the public to do so.
“Deputies will not stop any person to randomly check if they are in fact engaged in essential services and/or activities,” Pavlak said.
Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot is also encouraging the public to be cautious of rumors regarding COVID-19 and to fact check the information.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) asks for everyone to do their part in stopping the spread of misinformation of COVID-19 by doing these three things:
1. Don’t believe the rumors.
2. Don’t pass them along.
3. Go to trusted sources of information to get the facts about the federal (COVID-19) response.
For additional information in reference to COVID-19 rumor control, please visit www.fema.gov/Coronavirus-Rumor-Control.
For additional information in reference to the Governor’s Executive Orders, please visit www.azgovernor.gov/executive-orders.
For additional information about COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov or www.yumacountyaz.gov/government/health-district. For updated worldwide statistics, visit www.coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html.