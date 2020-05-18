SAN LUIS, Ariz. — In the course of bettering themselves, a group of youth are providing some relief from the heat for those who have lost work.
Participants in the YouthBuild remedial education program this month are passing out bottled water to unemployment claimants lined up outside at the Arizona Department of Economic Security office in San Luis.
YouthBuild is a nationwide program that helps high school dropouts earn GED high school-equivalency certificates and teaches them vocational skills. One of the conditions of being in the program is completing community service projects, and the youth in San Luis chose to help hand out the water as one of their projects.
“It’s estimated that, with this (COVID-19) pandemic, there will be people applying for unemployment benefits for several weeks,” said Jesse Lopez, who oversees the students’ remedial education for PPEP Inc., a Tucson organization that administers YouthBuild programs in Arizona.
“The idea is to offer (unemployment claimants) a little help, like other agencies are doing,” Lopez added. “Many of them are field workers, just like some of our students or their parents.”
The idea to hand out the water came from John Arnold, executive director of PPEP, which provides education and job training in rural Arizona.
Initially, PPEP purchased 150 boxes of bottle water that the students began handing out May 6, as temperatures were soaring over 100. Home Depot donated another 25 boxes, as well as coolers to keep the water cool. David Lara, owner of Desert Water in Yuma and San Luis, contributed ice to keep the water cool.