On Sunday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper issued a directive that anyone on Department of Defense property, installations, or facilities has to wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers.
In accordance with that directive, effective immediately, Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma are now requiring, to the extent possible, the use of cloth face coverings in public settings or where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, or when two or more non-family members are riding together in a vehicle.
This includes all military personnel, DoD civilian employees, family members, and DoD contractors. The directive, however, does not include a service member or their family while in their residence on a military installation.
Exceptions to this requirement may be approved by local commanders or supervisors, and then submitted up the chain of command. Security checkpoints may also require the lowering of face covers to verify identification.
YPG spokesperson Mark Schauer explained that as an interim measure, under the directive, all individuals are encouraged to fashion face coverings from household items or common materials, such as clean T-shirts or other clean cloths that can cover the nose and mouth area.
“YPG’s intent is to follow the directive of the Secretary of Defense,” Schauer said.
Additionally, medical personal protective equipment (PPE) such as the N95 respirators or surgical masks will not be issued for this purpose because they are being reserved for the appropriate personnel.
Schauer added that soldiers from YPG’s Airborne Test Force are currently producing face masks that will be distributed to base personnel and workforce in the days ahead, with priority given to personnel whose jobs do not allow for a practical six feet of separation from co-workers.
Face coverings should be:
• Conservative in appearance, not offensive
• Fit snugly but comfortable
• Must be from nose to chin, no full face coverings
• Be secured with ties or ear loops
• Preferably multiple layers of fabric if material is cloth
• Allow for breathing without restriction
At MCAS Yuma, Marines, sailors and civilians are now being encouraged to wear conservative cloth face coverings any time they are not able to maintain the recommended six feet of social distance.
In addition, anyone entering the Commissary, Exchange, chow hall and CDC will wear face coverings. Face coverings can be fashioned from household items or common materials.
While additional guidance in regards to face covers for active duty personnel is expected from the Secretary of the Navy and/or the Commandant of the Marine Corps, for now they:
• Shall be of the same color as utility uniform (black/green/tan for Marines, for example)
• May be made from green T-shirts, solid-color bandanas, etc.
• Issued neck gaiters are suitable and recommended
• Active duty in uniform shall not wear white medical masks unless specifically required (medical personnel, required by isolation or quarantine order, etc.).
Also, in keeping with guidance previously issued by the Department of the Army, access to YPG currently remains restricted to YPG residents (including Travel Camp residents), YPG employees, civilian contractors who work at YPG, and other personnel who come to YPG for an authorized purpose (including personnel on official orders to YPG, DoD retirees/ID card holders, and delivery drivers).
As for MCAS Yuma, the Trusted Traveler Program — which allowed for guests to be brought on to the air station — was canceled on Monday.
“This is no longer an option,” MCAS Commander Col. David A. Suggs said in a video posted on the air station’s Facebook page. “Guests are now required to register in person at the Pass and ID Office.”
Suggs added that in addition to the questions that are normally asked, individuals wanting to come on to the base will also be asked about their travel and medical history.
“Anyone arriving from outside Yuma County or presenting flu-like symptoms will not be granted access,” Suggs said.
Furthermore, MCAS Yuma personnel are not allowed to travel more than 30 miles from their residence to use an essential service.