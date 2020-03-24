YRMC accepting donations of mask covers, medical supplies

With a possible shortage of supplies ahead, Yuma Regional Medical Center is reaching out to the community and asking for help. The hospital is accepting donations of homemade mask covers and other medical supplies that could help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Foundation of YRMC, the hospital’s fundraising and charitable arm, formed the Yuma Cares committee to spearhead the donation efforts from the community. Some residents and winter visitors are already sewing mask covers, which have to be made according to specific instructions.
Jackie Woodwell, foundation director, stressed that the hospital will first use its supply of medical grade and surgical masks and equipment that it has in stock.
“But if we’re running out, to extend the life of the remaining stock, we’ll accept homemade masks from the community,” Woodwell said.
The homemade masks would be worn over N95 and surgical masks to extend their life should the hospital run into a shortage due to an influx of COVID-19 patients.
Having doctors and healthcare providers wear the covers over their hospital-grade masks will help extend the usability of the traditional masks. YRMC will then be able to better conserve its supply of this precious resource, Woodwell said.
“We’re taking action ahead of time to ensure we are well prepared. We have everything we need right now, and we’re managing supplies successfully,” she added.
However, volunteers must follow specific instructions in making the mask covers. They must be made with cotton fabric, which should measure 10 inches by 6.5 inches (includes a 5/8 inch inseam on all sides). They should have three pleats on each side. The finished product on the short side should be 3.5 inches to ensure enough coverage. The elastic to go over the ears should be 8 inches on each side.
Mask covers will be worn by both men and women, so a variety of prints may be used.
To view a video on how to make the mask covers, go to youtu.be/9tBg0Os5FWQ.
How many mask covers does the hospital need? “Whatever can be provided,” Woodwell said.
Excess masks will be distributed to other organizations in need, such as local nursing homes and Crossroads Mission.
People without a sewing machine can still help by cutting fabric. Those without material may contact volunteerservices@yumaregional.org to make arrangements to pick up fabric.
OTHER NEEDED SUPPLIES
The Foundation of YRMC created the Yuma Cares committee to help make community donations convenient, as well as to direct items to where they will be needed most, according to a press release.
The committee will collect the supplies that YRMC’s doctors, nurses and infection control experts say will be needed most by the hospital and its patients.
Examples of needed supplies and resources include:
• Medical grade masks and surgical masks (Example: N95 masks)
• Heavy-duty safety goggles that are splash resistant
• Handmade mask covers
• Disinfectant wipes
• Household disinfectant products, such as Clorox and Lysol
• Electronic signs for traffic control
• Metal barriers for traffic/crowd control
When appropriate, donations will be properly sanitized prior to distribution at YRMC.
Woodwell pointed out that household items such as disinfectant wipes would be used in nonclinical areas of the hospital, away from patients, and only medical grade items would be used in a clinical setting.
The foundation is also accepting monetary donations to support YRMC employees who are financially impacted by the pandemic and to offset the burden of treatment costs for “poor and vulnerable persons” suffering from COVID-19. To donate, go to www.yumaregional.org/For-The-Community/Foundation/COVID-19-Donations.
Woodwell expressed “gratitude to those taking the time to contribute.”
Donors may ship or drop off items at the Foundation of YRMC, 2400 S. Avenue A. Donations are being accepted from 9 am to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. If shipped, please note “Attn. Yuma Care” on the label.
“Call ahead so we can schedule a time for dropoff and we will meet people outside for social distancing,” Woodwell said.
Those 65 and older or people who have compromised immune systems may call to have their donations picked up. Donations may be left on the porch and someone from the foundation will pick them up without making contact.
To schedule a dropoff, or pickup, contact Woodwell at 928-336-7046 or JWoodwell@yumaregional.org.