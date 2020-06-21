In response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Yuma Regional Medical Center has initiated Tier 3 of its pandemic plan, bringing added staffing support from areas throughout the organization.
With plans in place since early March, YRMC activated its internal nursing resource command center creating a central hub for the coordination of staffing needs. Within Tier 3, elective cases that require an inpatient stay are currently being rescheduled to focus on the needs of hospitalized patients and patients in the Emergency Department.
“We apologize for the added inconvenience this creates for patients and families. We are working to minimize disruption wherever possible with a primary focus on providing safe and efficient care,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, CEO and president of YRMC.
Capacity at YRMC, as well as hospitals across the state, are nearing peak levels. YRMC’s pandemic team continues to carefully evaluate both current and future potential care needs through an established hourly review, according to a press release issued on Saturday.
As of early Saturday, YRMC was actively caring for 122 COVID-19 positive cases, 18 of which are in the ICU.
YRMC continues to remain in contact with the Arizona surge line as the state works collectively to meet the growing demand for care. As Arizona continues to experience a shortage of available ICU beds, hospitals are working to identify potential bed capacity in nearby states.
“Addressing the needs of our local community remains our priority. I am extremely proud of the planning and support provided by our YRMC care team,” Trenschel said.
The hospital remains in a good position for supplies. Currently, the primary need is for staffing as YRMC teams continue to care for more patients.
“We are extremely proud of the YRMC care teams who, throughout this pandemic, have stepped-up to care for our community. They are to be commended for their daily efforts to care for others, while they also work to meet the needs of their families and neighbors,” Trenschel added.
YRMC activated its pandemic response team in early March. Activation of a tiered plan takes a scaled approach, with each tier designed to include an increasing number of resources as the demand increases.
YRMC is asking the community’s assistance to slow the spread of the virus by following CDC recommendations:
· Avoiding large gatherings
· Wash your hands frequently
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
· Stay home if you are sick
· Avoid close contact with any person who is sick, even in your family
· Wear a cloth face mask and make sure it fully covers your nose and mouth
· Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces regularly
· Cover your cough and sneeze