YRMC grapples with limited tests, protective equipment

With limited availability of test kits and personal protection equipment, Yuma Regional Medical Center is preparing for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients.
The hospital has a COVID-19 response team that meets every morning, explained Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of YRMC.
The team is made up of executive, administrative and clinical leaders. They get together to assess the situation every day. They sift through the new information coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arizona and Yuma County health departments, and they adjust the hospital’s operations, plans, logistics and communications accordingly.
YRMC’s capability is limited by the available number of test collection kits and personal protection equipment, which are commonly called PPEs and include specialized masks, gowns, safety glasses, etc.
“We know how many testing collection kits we have available, how many PPEs we have. We can’t go beyond that,” he said.
Because of the great demand, suppliers can’t deliver new supplies until about four weeks, and that delivery is not guaranteed.
“So we have to be prepared for the long haul with what we have,” Trenschel noted.
The hospital has tested about 15 people to date, and none has come back positive. However, the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma has one presumptive positive case.
Trenschel believes it’s a matter of time before there’s a positive case in the general community in Yuma. “It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. It will be there, and it will spread,” he said.
CONSERVING SUPPLIES
To conserve the supply of personal protective equipment, YRMC has limited visitors to the hospital and postponed elective and non-emergency surgery and procedures.
“Not just surgery, we’re talking interventional radiology and MRIs, everything. If it’s elective and not emergent, it will get delayed at least four weeks, hopefully less, but right now we’re saying four weeks,” Trenschel said.
Examples of elective surgeries could be a hernia repair that is benign or a knee replacement. An example of a surgery that won’t be delayed is a biopsy for a cancer patient.
“With the canceling of elective surgery, we realize that’s a burden on patients and their families,” he said.
He explained the reasons behind the decision. “We don’t want unnecessary traffic coming in. We want to make sure we have a tight handle on who’s coming into the hospital. And we don’t want additional people coming in for treatment who will be exposed. They will need a PPE as well.”
In addition, no visitors are allowed with the exception of those seeing patients in end-of-life or critical care situations or patients coming out of surgery or delivering babies.
The hospital needs enough masks for patients, visitors and staff who work in high-risk areas. “The safety of our staff is really paramount because we have to ensure we have staff to adequately care for patients if we start to get a rush,” Trenschel said.
Also, “we have to limit visitors because someone could be carrying the virus without showing symptoms. We want to limit the exposure to staff,” he noted, adding, “We realize it’s stressful for families because health is not just your physical health, it’s also your mental health, your social health, it’s all these things. It’s what your loved ones do for you.”
The hospital under normal circumstances goes through 150 to 200 PPEs a day. “And we do that knowing we’ll get resupplied periodically. Now that the supply is not there, we have to slow down the burn rate of our PPEs,” he said. “We have to conserve what we have because if we do have a rush of COVID patients coming into the hospital, our utilization will go up even more.”
TESTING AND OVERFLOW
YRMC has set up two tents in front of the Emergency Department. “We’re testing that in the event we do get more test kits and we get a rush, so we can test patients outside of the hospital,” Trenschel explained.
“It will basically be for routine ED patients. We’ll either be treating the walking well out there so we don’t expose them to the more sick patients that are in hospital or we’ll keep our COVID cohort out there … We just don’t know who we’re going to flow through there yet. We just want to be able to be prepared,” he added.
The goal is to isolate infected patients “as much as possible.” Before they walk into the hospital, a suspected infected patient should be appropriately gowned and wearing other protective equipment, as staff will too.
The problem is that YRMC doesn’t have enough test kits for everyone who comes into the hospital. “We only have so many test kits,” he said. “We have enough to test according to CDC guidelines, but not enough to test beyond that ... I would love to test everybody, but it’s just impossible.”
At least half of the test kits are reserved for staff. “If we can’t test our staff, then we’re stuck. We won’t be able to treat anyone,” he said.
Trenschel believes the hospital has enough ventilators, which are used only for people who can’t breathe on their own. YRMC has 41 ventilators with access to another 10. It has about 16 anesthesia machines that can act as ventilators and several CPAC machines that can also be used with stable patients.
“On the ventilator front, we’re OK, depending on how many people need them,” he said.
How many people would need them is uncertain. A model projection of who would need hospitalization in Yuma due to COVID-19 turned up a number that “would exceed our capacity,” Trenschel said. The normal capacity is 406 patients.
YRMC has two shelled out floors with air conditioning over the ED that could accommodate another 150 patients, but the hospital would need a special waiver to use the now vacant space.
“If we had a huge surge and needed to accommodate them here, if no other hospital could take them, we could put patients on those floors, on cots. We think that should be enough,” Trenschel said.
“We’re preparing for any eventuality because we really don’t know how bad it can get. Hopefully it doesn’t. Hopefully people will listen, and if you’re ill or think you have symptoms, absolutely stay home and self-quarantine. And even if you’re not ill, just don’t go out and do too much because we really don’t need a lot of people out there,” Trenschel said, noting that YRMC is encouraging staff members who are able to work from home to do so.
The main thing, he noted, is to remain calm. “Over 80% of patients who have been confirmed with COVID infection are mildly symptomatic, meaning a cough, running nose, that type of thing. That’s good, but there are those who have more severe reactions and they tend to be the elderly,” he said.
Whether someone tests positive or they suspect they have the virus, “because we don’t have test collection kits for everybody, the treatment is the same: stay at home, treat your symptoms, wash your hands, cover your mouth.
“I understand that people want to know whether they have it or not, but there’s just not enough to go around,” he added.