As the number of COVID-19 cases spike, the most pressing issue at Yuma Regional Medical Center isn’t space. It’s staffing. YRMC still has enough beds for patients, but not enough nurses or equipment to staff those beds.
Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of YRMC, on Monday updated the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on the COVID-19 situation at the hospital.
In an earlier meeting, Chairman Tony Reyes asked the hospital to provide a report on the trigger point for opening additional space for COVID-19 patients. “When it gets down to it, we only have one facility that really can handle this. Maybe we ought to start thinking about what happens if that facility is overwhelmed,” Reyes said, noting that YRMC already gets overwhelmed every year by the regular flu season.
“The issue that we’re having at the hospital right now, and really, hospitals all over the country, is a staffing issue,” Trenschel said. “We have available beds, we have available space where we could put additional beds, but we don’t have nurses to staff those beds.”
YRMC is using a team nurse model that enables nurses to expand the care they provide. In addition, the hospital is part of the Arizona Surge Line, a system developed by the state to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. The service lets hospitals know where beds are available around the state and directs the transfer of patients.
The surge line has been “very helpful,” Trenschel noted, “but, unfortunately, everybody in Arizona is in the same boat.”
The state has approved a plan to send 30 medical-surgical nurses and 20 intensive care unit nurses to YRMC for an eight-week assignment. “But they’ve got to get here. We don’t know when they’re coming,” Trenschel said.
YRMC has also been moved up high on the list of hospitals to receive Disaster Medical Assistance Teams from the federal government. YRMC will be receiving 20 med-surg nurses and 20 ICU nurses, “which will be very helpful, but again they have to find those individuals and bring them here,” Trenschel noted.
The DMAT personnel should arrive within four weeks, either at the end of this year or early next year. The problem is that YRMC in the past the hospital has been told that it will receive an ICU nurse and it gets a pediatrician.
On Monday, YRMC had 153 COVID-19 patients with a total of 283 patients, which is higher than usual for this time of the year. The “good news” is that the hospital has successfully discharged 1,687 COVID-19 patients. The “bad news” is that more than 250 patients have died from the virus in this hospital. Overall, the county reported on Monday that 465 county residents have died from the virus. Some of these patients had been transferred to other hospitals.
By Monday YRMC had transferred 265 patients. Trenschel explained that transfers take time, about 30 to 40 hours.
“The situation as it sits right now may change in an hour,” he said, noting that “it’s a very fluid situation” as ICU beds open up as patients get discharged or die.
The situation has caused YRMC to voluntarily stop all elective surgeries once again so those nurses can staff the ICU, the COVID unit or wherever appropriate. Other nurses who don’t normally work in critical care have been trained to take on some duties, such as dispensing medication, so ICU nurses can focus on critical patients.
“It helps expand the nursing pool that we have,” Trenschel said.
DISASTER PLANNING MODE
“We are in a disaster planning mode right now so we have an incident command set up,” Trenschel told the supervisors. “But we’re almost at the highest level. The current trajectory is unsustainable. It really is.”
YRMC is not at the highest level but close to it. “We call it disaster staffing,” he said.
The hospital has an incident commander on site every day that rotates weekly. COVID meetings are held with physicians, nursing staff and administration once or twice a week.
The good news on Monday was that the number of COVID patients was a little lower than projected. “Historically, it’s exceeded our expectations in terms of where we were going to be with COVID by a significant amount. Now it seems to be dipping a little bit, and I don’t know why that is, but we’ll take it while it’s here,” Trenschel said.
The other good news is the YRMC is doing “fine” with personal protective equipment and ventilators. While the N95 masks are on backorder again, the hospital has enough of the P100 masks, which are more effective.
YRMC also has a good supply of medications, including Remdesivir, the most common treatment for hospitalized patients, and it also has about 30 doses of antibody treatment for outpatients.
“From a medication perspective, we’re doing OK,” Trenschel said.
The hospital is in short supply of only a few medications, including fentanyl, which is used to keep patients on ventilators sedated, and other medications that are “peripheral” to the treatment of COVID-19.
“But we’ve been fortunate that we’ve been able to source those from multiple places and we haven’t run into a situation where we haven’t been able to treat somebody because of lack of medication,” he added.
YRMC also received a small supply of monoclonal antibodies, also called bamlarivimabs, a new medication that was used to treat President Trump. “As we can source it, we’ll get it. It’s very effective on an outpatient basis,” Trenschel said, adding that YRMC also has a very “robust” immune plasma program.
In response to a question from Supervisor Darren Simmons, Trenschel noted that YRMC doesn’t track the origin of patients. “Whether they’re from out of county, out of state or out of country, whoever shows up at our door, we’re obligated to treat, so we don’t really keep track of where they’re from. My sense is it’s mostly in-county. I don’t think we’re getting a lot from El Centro or Imperial County.”
EQUITABLE VACCINE DISTRIBUTION
Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District, noted that Yuma County received the first supply of vaccines Monday morning, with direct allocations to YRMC, Sunset Health and the Regional Center for Border Health.
Gomez stressed that the arrival of the vaccine doesn’t mean “we’re out of the woods. It doesn’t mean that this vaccine is the final answer. It’s important for everybody to continue to practice the mitigation strategies that we have in place. That’s what keeps us safe, that’s what keeps your loved ones safe, that’s what keeps our businesses open.”
Once again, she pleaded on behalf of business. “They’re allowed to stay open because they’ve agreed to adhere to those guidelines, they’ve agreed to enforce the mask wearing, the hygiene, the social distancing. So when you go there and support them, please acknowledge that, and please don’t have them remind you. No one wants to be the bad guy.”
The district will be working with individual providers to make sure they have an allocation or are affiliated with a clinic that has the vaccine.
Every entity has a plan in place to deploy vaccinations in staggered phases. The first vaccines will go to healthcare providers and first responders. Nursing facilities will partner with local pharmacies to vaccinate their staff. The essential workers will be next.
Supervisor Russell McCloud noted that tracking the people who receive the first shot and ensuring that they receive the booster shot is a “huge” undertaking. “I want the public to understand, this is an enormous undertaking and the amount of tracking that is going to be required through your department. Once again I have complete confidence that you are going to do a great job,” he said.
The plan is for an “equitable deployment” of the vaccine. Dispensing points will be set up throughout the county “so it’s fair and equitable throughout the county regardless of where in the county you live,” Gomez said.
Student nurses, EMTs and paramedics will help to vaccinate and with outreach efforts. “We’re going to need everybody’s help,” Gomez said.
The Moderna vaccine requires two doses eight days apart and is approved for individuals over the age of 18. The district recommends that even those who have already been infected get the vaccine. Individuals could experience side effects consistent with other vaccines, such as soreness at the injection site and aching muscles.
The vaccine typically takes up to two weeks before providing immunity after the second shot. During that gap, individuals should continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and keep “taking care of yourself. It’s important for people to realize when we’re telling you to take care of yourself, it’s so you can take care of others,” Gomez said. “Most of us have had close encounters. In the beginning, it was somebody that you heard, now it’s somebody you know. It’s hit that close to home for most of us. Please take care of yourself so you are there to take care of your loved ones when they need you.
“And please help us stop the spread so that the nurses and doctors and therapists that are in the hospital providing critical care can ensure that those mechanisms, those resources, that staffing is there to take care of anybody else in the community who needs critical care and it might not just be COVID. We want to make sure people here have access to that care,” Gomez added.