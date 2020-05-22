Yuma Regional Medical Center confirmed on Thursday that an employee in the Pediatrics 22nd Drive clinic tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release posted on social media, YRMC stated that at the first sign of illness on Wednesday, the employee was tested for the virus and proactively self-isolated. Subsequently, all clinic team members and providers have also been tested and results are negative, the hospital said.
Upon notification, the clinic closed to patients and was immediately deep cleaned and sanitized the facility.
“Out of an abundance of caution and transparency,” YRMC said it called each patient who had contact with the employee over the past 10 days. Patients are being asked to closely monitor their health for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.
Providers and staff actively practice strict safety measures that align with and exceed CDC guidelines, YRMC added, noting that with these practices in place, exposure to patients is low. Screening is required at all locations, and visitors remain limited.
“It’s an honor and privilege to care for our community and a role we take very seriously,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of YRMC. “We understand this may cause unease for some of our patients and families. Within the past 24 hours, we’ve taken immediate action to connect with those who were potentially exposed. Yuma Regional Medical Center remains dedicated to caring for you.”
The press release also stated that the “safety of patients and staff is a continued priority and every precaution is being taken to keep them protected and virus free.” Personal protective equipment is required for all employees and available to patients upon arrival.
YRMC “kindly reminds” community members to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home if they are sick, continuing to practice proper hand hygiene and social distance and wearing a mask in public.
“We understand that our community may be curious to know additional details. In alignment with HIPPA privacy laws and out of respect for our employee and their family, we must maintain the same level of confidentiality that we do for patients,” the press release said.