Yuma resident Catherine Gary, 65, beat breast cancer five years ago. She had a double mastectomy and then three years later reconstructive surgery out of town.
However, those implants are now causing her significant pain and have been recalled because they may cause cancer. Just for this reason, “I’d like to have them removed,” Gary said.
But the implants have failed her in another way. One has flattened out, leaving her lopsided. And just before she gets married. Gary and her fiance, Terry Kuhl, want to get married as soon as the implants are removed and she has reconstructive surgery again.
“The doctor was going to reconstruct it so I don’t look so hideous,” she quipped. “I’d like to look good for my honeymoon.”
The surgery had been scheduled for April 30 at Yuma Regional Medical Center, but it’s been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, YRMC on its own stopped all elective and non-urgent surgeries to conserve personal protective equipment, and Gov. Doug Ducey later ordered all non-emergency surgeries to be postponed until after the crisis.
Now Gary and Kulh’s wedding is postponed as well. They will get married “as soon as I get my boobs done,” she joked.
Although she jokes about it, she’s actually anxious to get the surgery done. “I’ve been waiting for the surgery for quite some time. I had a feeling it was going to be shut down. I just have to hang out, and hopefully I don’t have cancer because of these implants,” Gary said.
READY TO RESTART SURGERIES
YRMC officials believe the hospital is ready to restart elective and non-urgent surgeries. Since stopping the elective procedures, the hospital has secured additional protective gear for staff and patients, such as masks, gowns, eye protection, etc.
“We’re in very good shape from a PPE perspective,” said Dr. Robert Trenschel, YRMC president and CEO.
In addition, Trenschel believes that the measures taken by the hospital are sufficient to protect patients, such as isolating COVID-19 patients in a separate unit. In addition, patients are “vigorously” screened for symptoms and history of exposure and, knowing that some people are asymptomatic, family members are not allowed to be with patients.
If a COVID patient needs surgery, it would be done in the isolated negative-pressure operating room, and not in the general ORs.
The hospital would also use the same precautions used with patients admitted with any infectious disease, such as tuberculosis or flu. “We know how to care for these patients in the hospital and keep them away from other patients,” Trenschel noted.
“We’re ready to start and do more procedures for the patients who want them. We’ve got a significant cohort of patients who fall in the non-emergent category,” he said.
Although the term “elective” surgery has been used often in this situation, hospital officials prefer “non-emergent” surgery. “The term elective seems straightforward enough, but I would probably use the term non-emergent,” said Dr. Daniel Sutphin, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who serves as the chair of the department of surgery at YRMC.
“Some surgeries are not elective,” Sutphin noted. “Severe degenerative joint disease of the hip is very painful and affects their life in a significant way. But is it urgent? No, not entirely, not at all in fact, but it’s still something that out of compassion you want to do it in a timely way,” Sutphin noted.
Sutphin also pointed to a hernia as an example of a non-emergent surgery that is best done sooner than later. “Ask any person who struggles with it. It’s uncomfortable and can be quite painful sometimes. It can become a true emergency. We try to do those cases as soon as possible,” he said.
Other non-emergent surgeries include carpal tunnel and the removal of a gallbladder that isn’t gangrenous. But it’s not just surgeries that have been postponed. Other procedures, such as X-rays and MRIs, have also been delayed.
FINANCIAL HIT
YRMC is losing $400,000 a day in net revenue from the postponement of surgeries and procedures. The hospital usually performs 700 surgeries a month, and at least 500 surgeries have been postponed.
“It’s definitely causing a strain on our cash flow,” Trenschel said.
People are staying away from the hospital, even the emergency department, which is usually packed, and some patients don’t want to be admitted. In general, the volume of patients at the hospital is down 40%.
The assumption might be that the hospital is full of patients because of the pandemic. But the opposite is true. “At this point, staff is going home early because there are no patients,” Trenschel said. “Staff wants to work.”
And although YRMC is not being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, it’s spent considerable resources taking care of these hospitalized patients. As of Tuesday, Trenschel said, YRMC had treated nine confirmed-positive patients and it had cost the hospital more than $16 million, including staffing and expenses such as protective gear which now costs more because of the demand.
YRMC officials have been working with other hospitals around the state and legislators, including U.S. senators Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally, in an effort to get the surgeries going again. YRMC officials wrote the governor urging him to let hospitals decide for themselves when to restart surgeries.
“We make these decisions every day. We don’t need someone hundreds of miles away making the decision,” Trenschel said. “It’s not one-size-fits-all. What they’re experiencing in New York City is not what we’re experiencing in Yuma, Arizona, or other areas of the state,” he added.
Ducey has indicated that he is willing to allow elective surgeries under certain conditions, but as of Saturday, he had not lifted the restriction.
“We really want to get the patients the care they want. It’s safe to do so. The patients want it, the physicians want it, and we want to be able to provide it,” Trenschel said.
Sutphin explained that if non-urgent surgeries are allowed, they would be phased in. “We won’t throw up the gates and rush for it. It would be a measured response that takes into account those that have already been waiting and seeking to address their cases first, while we continue to operate those who are truly urgent cases,” Sutphin said.
Ultimately, if the governor lifts restrictions, it will be up to the patients and their surgeons to decide whether they want the surgery right away. Some might feel safer delaying it further.
“It’s a valid concern. The hospital is implementing best practices as we know them. They can be assured of that. But the risk is not zero,” Surphin said, adding, “We’re in the business of helping and healing, that’s why we’re here ...I think what’s being done is as good as what is occurring anywhere right now.”
Some patients would rather wait until the pandemic is over, but some patients like Gary, the patient waiting for reconstructive surgery, are eager to get their surgeries done. She is confident that she would be safe if the procedure were done now.
“If they called me in tomorrow, I would be there,” Gary said.
“Patients have been remarkably understanding,” Sutphin said. “The one thing I would like to convey, you’re not forgotten, your need is known, and it is deeply important to your surgeon, but also to the leadership of the hospital. It is something that all of us are working diligently to return to a point where we can begin to address those needs as well.”