Yuma Regional Medical Center had a big day on Wednesday. It tightened even more its visitor restrictions and its COVID-19 unit went live.
NO VISITORS
YRMC is no longer accepting any visitors, even those who are accompanying a patient. This applies to the Emergency Department as well, the one place that the hospital had been allowing visitors.
The hospital expanded the visitor restrictions on Wednesday. Visitors with ED patients will now be asked to stay in their car or go home.
In addition, patients at YRMC outpatient and ambulatory care clinics are no longer allowed one visitor.
However, exemptions are being made for minors. Pediatric patients can be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
No longer allowing patients to have someone accompanying them in the ED is unprecedented.
“That’s a big change from anything else we’ve had to do in the past,” explained Erin Brandt, director of patient experience and care advocacy at YRMC.
She noted that this policy is in line with what other healthcare entities are doing across the nation. “We feel it’s very important in order to meet the safety of patients and staff and the community at large,” Brandt added.
The restriction includes outpatient and ambulatory care clinics. “We are asking that when you are accompanying someone to an appointment that you wait in the car while they’re seen. And again, that’s for the safety of other patients and our staff,” she said.
However, Brandt pointed out, it’s still important to maintain contact with patients who are admitted to the hospital.
“This doesn’t mean that patients don’t need to maintain that connection, so if you have a loved one or family member that is in our inpatient hospital, please reach out and connect with them,” she said.
Brant reminds patients who will be admitted to the hospital to pack their devices, such as a tablet or laptop, and charge cords. The hospital has free WiFi and is handing out fliers explaining how patients can keep in touch through technology. The fliers also explain how to use the technology since some patients might not be accustomed to it.
The hospital is exploring “every possible avenue to offer other ways to connect virtually with patients,” Brandt said.
CHEER CARDS
One way family members, friends and the community can lift a patient’s spirit is with Cheer Cards. The cards can be delivered to their room or sent to their email. They’re available at www.yumaregional.org/cheercards.
Even if a person doesn’t know someone in the hospital, they can still send a card that will be delivered to someone without family. Cards can also be sent to the healthcare workers, such as a nurse or doctor.
“Please send a cheer card,” Brandt said. “There’s minimal risk and it’s much better than delivering things to the hospital.”
She also encourages kids who are currently looking for projects to send cards.
“Yuma is just so special, and they really rally around one another to get people through. We’re especially grateful to those sending us cheer cards and pictures,” Brandt said.
“It’s an unprecedented time in healthcare, and our community has been so supportive and understanding and that has been a highlight of these restrictions. No one wants to do this. This is coming from a place of caring about patients and staff and being able to maintain our capacity to care for our community,” she added.
COVID-19 UNIT
A hospital unit dedicated to COVID-19 patients went live on Wednesday.
“They wanted to go live early because they don’t want to wait until you really have to have it,” said Machele Headington, vice president of marketing and communications.
The sealed unit is completely closed off from everything else in the hospital and is staffed by workers who volunteered to serve in the unit.
The isolation unit has a negative pressure anteroom, a special room that allows workers to put on full protective equipment before going into the unit. When workers leave the unit, they remove their protective gear in a “dirty room” and then they enter the anteroom again.
“So you leave the dirties and keep the bugs in the dirty location. The whole point is to keep the bugs where the bugs need to stay,” said Deborah Aders, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services. “You then come out into the anteroom, which is all negative pressure, which means you won’t be able to carry out anything with you.”
Workers will then be able to take showers and change before going home.
Headington commended the YRMC team for pulling together like an “ant farm” to make it happen. “So many people in this organization went above and beyond to make sure the unit was ready this morning, ready to start providing care to those patients. Highly impressive,” she said on Wednesday.
Aders noted that many departments participated in making it happen, including environmental services, food and nutrition, pharmacy, supplies, facilities, etc.