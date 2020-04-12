In a letter distributed to parents this week, Yuma Union High School District offered an explanation of the district’s grading policy for distance learning.
Students will continue to be offered digital and non-digital learning options and “office hours” through which they and their parents can connect with teachers via phone, email and Google Hangout. During distance learning, students’ academic standing will only improve — their grades will not be lowered, according to the district.
“While students are expected to complete assignments through Canvas and teachers are able to provide feedback and grade work, grades will be counted only if they improve a student’s overall grade in the course and will not be negatively impact any student’s academic standing,” the district wrote.
Students who are unable to engage with their coursework due to lack of internet access or other barriers can be issued an “incomplete” and will be expected to make up all incomplete assignments after the distance learning period.
According to the district, assignments submitted through March 13 are graded and posted in the Synergy/ParentVue portal; assignments completed between March 16 and the end of the semester will be posted on each student’s Canvas page. Final grades will also be accessible via Synergy at the end of the semester.
“While this plan will not replace the classroom learning experience or completely bridge the digital divide that exists in our community, it is a full-throttle effort from the district to empower our educators and provide them with the resources they need to engage our students in high-quality learning opportunities while schools are closed,” the district wrote. “Whether it’s during this unprecedented time or through the regular course of our school year, Yuma Union High School District’s mission remains to ensure that every student graduates from our schools college, career and community ready.”