Yuma businesses are grappling with unprecedented circumstances due to the new coronavirus COVID-19. With declarations of emergency at the national, state and local levels, health officials are advising people to stay home as much as possible and to avoid crowds to prevent spread of the virus.
Consequently, some companies and organizations have canceled planned events and activities and reduced business hours to allow restocking and sanitizing.
Uninformed panic-buying has led to empty shelves at groceries and moved some stores to limit certain items. Nevertheless, some stores have been routinely running out of stock, sometimes impacting the most vulnerable, including the elderly, pregnant women and the disabled.
Beginning on Tuesday, Dollar General is dedicating the first hour of business, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. to senior citizens. Additionally, General Dollar stores are closing one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and restock store shelves, as well as for their health and well-being.
Beginning Thursday, Target will also close earlier at 9 p.m. to allow team members more time to clean and restock shelves.Target is also reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for vulnerable guests – including elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
Other stores are also reducing their hours, including Food City, Walmart and Fry’s. Food City has temporarily adjusted store hours of operation to 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, to give associates additional time to clean, sanitize and restock. In addition, Food City is designating 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. specifically for customers 65 and older, as well as customers with underlying health conditions.
Walmart, which is normally open 24 hours a day, is now open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
And speaking of grocery stores, let’s dispel a rumor: Factor Sales Inc. has no plans to close any of its Del Sol Supermarkets. A spokesperson said the company is “working to provide the best possible service during this time, and stores will be closing an hour earlier than normal hours in order to restock and sanitize.”
Goodwill also has reduced hours, with stores and donation centers open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sale Saturdays postponed to limit the amount of shoppers in-store at the same time. The company is still collecting donations at donation centers and offering home pickup services as well. If someone would like to schedule a home pickup, Goodwill asks that donors leave items outside.
Some stores that offer pickup services, including Target, Walmart and Fry’s, are dealing with delays due to the unusually high demand.
Stores that typically offer samples, such as Sam’s Club and Kneaders, have made changes. Sam’s Club suspended all sampling, and Kneaders temporarily moved its self-serve samples behind the counter. Team members will be happy to serve customers who request samples, the company said.
Some businesses are struggling with unusual situations. Bare Naked Soap Company noted on social media that people are going into their bathrooms and taking the toilet paper. Owner Sam Fritcher noted that it’s putting a strain on her small business as she only bought a few packages for the store and her home.
“I guess I’ll have to just say, sorry, no public restroom because people cannot play nice in the sandbox,” she said.
Bare Naked Soap Company has also run low on its star item: soap. “We’re just selling unprecedented amounts of soap, and that’s why our shelves look a little bare ..
“Please know we have plenty of soap coming out of the back room this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (hundreds of blocks), and have many more in backup that are curing. Soap takes roughly 6 weeks from start to finish, and perfection just cannot be rushed,” Fritcher explained. “Also, we have to make educated guesses about our soap needs 8 weeks before, some things just cannot be guessed (i.e., people washing their hands like crazy).”
With health officials urging the public to follow social distancing guidelines, including staying at least 6 feet away from others, Harkins Theatre initially limited the seats it sold to allow more space between movie-goers, but then it decided to temporarily close until March 31. The company said it would continue to pay employees during this time,
Regency Main Street Cinemas is practicing social distancing by temporarily reducing the number of seats sold and only selling every other seat.
Z Fun Factory and Waylon’s Water World also temporarily closed its doors Tuesday night. “We feel this is the responsible thing to do for the safety of everyone,” the business said in a social media post.
Restaurants are dealing with their own issues. The government has not asked restaurants and bars to close, however, some of these businesses are making adjustments to protect their employees and customers. Some are offering drive-thru, to-go orders and food delivery options.
El Charro is limiting seating in their dining rooms, delivery, to-go orders and even curbside pickup.
Mostly Muffins is offering free delivery within the city limits on all orders over $25. Orders under $25 and for the Foothills will have a $5 fee. The business also has a drive-thru.
The city closed the Desert Hills Golf Course, but The Patio Restaurant and Bar remains open and owners Alex and Roxy Trujillo hope to keep staff working during the afternoon and evening hours, opening at 3 p.m. daily and at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Trujillos moved some of the staff to its other business, J.T. Bros Sandwich Co., during lunch time to serve as delivery drivers. They put this plea on social media: “Please continue to support The Patio, J.T. Bros and other businesses as we try to keep our people working so that they can provide for their families.”
Many businesses have announced increased cleaning, sanitizing and disinfection of their facilities.
Eddie Guzman, owner of Takos & Beer, said that they provided our staff “with enhanced training and guidelines to increase the awareness of safe food handling procedures to adhere to the highest industry standards for cleaning every day. We remain vigilant and will follow local guidelines and notifications. We will also continue to provide the highest level of service.”
Takos and Beer is also offering delivery and to-go options.
Chain restaurants are also offering free delivery. Red Lobster has delivery on orders of $30 or more until March 29. Pizza Hut is offering no-contact delivery for customers who prefer their pizza left at the door.