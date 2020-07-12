Yuma County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases here is 8,310, according to the county’s July 12 update, and there have been 145 deaths. There were 162 new cases reported.
Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases By The Numbers:
Numbers Tested: 42,768
Total Confirmed Positive: 8,310
Female: 4,392
Male: 3,918
Deaths in Yuma County: 145
Age group
Ages 0-19:................1,082
Ages 20-44:..............3,773
Ages 45-54:..............1,286
Ages 55-64:..............1,100
Ages 65+:................ 1,069
– Reported by YRMC as of 8 a.m. July 12