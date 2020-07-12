Yuma County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases here is 8,310, according to the county’s July 12 update, and there have been 145 deaths. There were 162 new cases reported.

Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases By The Numbers:

Numbers Tested: 42,768

Total Confirmed Positive: 8,310

Female: 4,392

Male: 3,918

Deaths in Yuma County: 145

Age group

Ages 0-19:................1,082

Ages 20-44:..............3,773

Ages 45-54:..............1,286

Ages 55-64:..............1,100

Ages 65+:................ 1,069

– Reported by YRMC as of 8 a.m. July 12

