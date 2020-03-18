The Yuma County Fair has been canceled, fair officials announced Wednesday morning. The fair, with a theme of “County Fair with a Desert Flair,” had been scheduled for March 31 through April 5.
“The Yuma County Fair appreciates the Yuma community for their patience and understanding why we made this decision,” Manager Eric Wofford told the Yuma Sun.
The announcement, which was posted online, noted that Yuma County Fair Inc. understands that social distancing at this time is needed to decrease and limit the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
“With the community safety in mind, it is with a heavy heart that the 2020 Yuma County Fair has been canceled,” read the message.
Although not the outcome many wanted, the organization said that it “has and always will maintain that the health and safety of the Yuma community is our main priority, especially in pressing times such as these.”
The organization acknowledged the disappointment of fair staff and commissioners, board members, vendors, nonprofit food booths, exhibitors, sponsors and the community.
“We all have worked tirelessly to have such an amazing event for the community to enjoy,” it noted.
Presale ride ticket books will be refunded or they may be redeemed at the 2021 fair. Arrangements for refunds will be made “when things slow down and we have an opportunity to issue refunds, if they want that, or they can use them next year. Give us time to figure it out,” Wofford said, noting that refunds will be issued once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifts the mass gathering guidelines.
The Junior Livestock Committee along with local 4-H and FFA are organizing a way in which all exhibitors may auction their projects within the current CDC recommendations. As soon as this information is available, fair officials will reach out with more details. In the meantime, they urge exhibitors to continue to care for their projects as well as adhering to the current CDC health guidelines.
“We’re looking forward to everyone coming out and making new memories at the 2021 Yuma County Fair,” Wofford noted. “We know everybody loves coming out to the county fair. We’ll get through this.”